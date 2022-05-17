A predominantly Black community in Buffalo, N.Y., is mourning the loss of residents following a tragic, racially motivated mass shooting authorities are calling a hate crime that has shocked the nation.
With funeral preparations underway for the 10 victims, the grief-stricken community continues to gather at Tops supermarket, the site of the shooting, to erect memorials and demand legislative action.
Nearly 200 mass shootings have been recorded in the U.S. this year alone, including the recent incident in Buffalo. According to an FBI report released last year, hate crimes in the U.S. have risen to the highest levels in the last 12 years. This includes a surge in assaults on Black Americans.
“We cannot allow the next generation to inherit a nation in which hate crimes and white nationalist ideology persist,” said South Florida Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick in a statement. “We must take a united stand, legislating common sense gun reform and implementing anti-hate crime solutions to protect our communities.”
President Joe Biden met with families of the victims Tuesday and called on Congress to enact tougher gun control laws to prevent future shootings.
“What is clear is that we are seeing an epidemic of hate across our country that has been evidenced by acts of violence and intolerance,” said Vice President Kamala Harris in a statement. “We must call it out and condemn it. Racially motivated hate crimes or acts of violent extremism are harmful against all of us, and we must do everything we can to ensure that our communities are safe from such acts.”
Monday, officials revealed that the suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, had plans to kill more Black people in other supermarkets. His legally purchased assault rifle was modified afterward with an illegal magazine to hold more bullets.
Almost all the victims of the Tops shooting were Black, with the exception of three white victims who survived.
Classmates describe Gendron as someone who frequently exhibited bizarre behavior and even once completed a class project on murder-suicides. Last year, he was taken into police custody after making a general threat against his high school, but fell off law enforcement radar after graduation.
According to investigators, he released a 180-page manifesto online that outlined his plan – dated a year before the incident – to attack the Buffalo supermarket. In it, he revealed his intention to target a ZIP code with the largest percentage of Black residents and kill as many Black people as possible, specifying plans to shoot them in the chest twice.
The manifesto was drafted after Gendron came across the “Great Replacement Theory,” an ideology that states white people should not be replaced by those of color. Police officials said Gendron was fascinated by white supremacists like Dylan Roof, who killed nine parishioners at a Black church in South Carolina in 2015.
Gendron’s plan became serious in January, he wrote in the manifesto. Fifty rounds were fired inside the supermarket where he had traveled to from 200 miles away to hunt Black people.
“How dare you not see us as American,” said Garnell Whitfield Jr., son of victim Ruth Whitfield, at a press conference days after the shooting.
Whitfield, a former Buffalo Fire Department commissioner, said he could not bring himself to reveal the news to his aging father, who lives in a nursing home.
“How do we tell him the love of his life, his primary caretaker, the person who kept him alive for the last eight years, how do we tell him that she’s gone,” he said, while standing beside family members and civil rights attorney Ben Crump. “Not just that she’s gone, but she’s gone at the hands of a white supremacist?”
“Let it stop here in Buffalo, N.Y. That is our call to action,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at an interfaith service of prayer and lament at Macedonia Baptist Church Sunday.
Hundreds of people gathered at the service to pray for the families of the victims and to renounce the attack on the Black community. Songs were sung to uplift churchgoers and bring hope to a community still distraught that something so cruel could happen close to home.
Hochul demanded that social media companies take responsibility for allowing hate speech and white supremacy agendas to circulate without repercussion to the parties involved.
Gendron had used a social media platform to livestream the shooting but the video was taken down shortly after.
A few miles away at True Bethel Baptist Church Sunday, a memorial was also being held.
“They were going about their daily lives. Left in the morning and they had every expectation that they would be home with their families,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at the service. “All of us are in pain dealing with the aftermath of this horrible, racist, violent attack on our community.”
Hochul announced $2.8 million in federal and state funding for families of victims. Erie County is offering support services and counseling for residents while the New York government is partnering with rideshare companies to transport residents to local grocery stores while Tops is closed for investigation.