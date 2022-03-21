Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing began today in the Senate Judiciary committee. The first day includes statements by members of the committee and then introductions of of Judge Brown Jackson by retired Judge Thomas B. Griffith and Lisa Fairfax, a professor of the University of Pennsylvania Carey law school. After that, Judge Brown Jackson will give her opening remarks.
Judge Brown Jackson appeared before this committee last year for her confirmation hearing for the Washington, DC., appeals court when she was approved 53 – 44, with three Republicans voting in her favor.
Before the hearing, Judge Brown Jackson received the American Bar Association's highest rating, a unanimous “well qualified.”
To open the hearing, committee chairman Dick Durbin addressed Judge Brown Jackson, recognizing her trailblazing role as the first Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court, “It’s not easy being the first. Often, you have to be the best, in some ways the bravest.”
The ranking Republican committee member, Sen. Chuck Grassley, added that the Republicans would ask hard questions, but wouldn’t make it a spectacle, referencing the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing.
In recent days, several senators have begun questioning Judge Brown Jackson’s stance on crime and on sentencing. Both Sens. Patrick Leahy and Richard Blumenthal addressed this with Sen. Leahy saying, “Judge Jackson is not anti-law enforcement. She’s not soft on crime.”
Before Judge Brown Jackson’s expected introduction to the committee, President Biden tweeted his support.
"As Judge Jackson begins her Supreme Court confirmation hearings this week, I look forward to the Senate and country seeing how incredibly qualified she is for the job. She’s a brilliant legal mind with the utmost character and integrity. I know she’ll make an exceptional Justice," Biden tweeted.