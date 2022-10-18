Everywhere ordinary Americans turn, it seems, inflation haunts their everyday lives. Everything costs more: Food. Shelter. Gasoline. Eating out. Clothes. Vehicles. And most goods and services.
Meanwhile, wages and salaries have scarcely kept up with red hot inflation. American families are paying what the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and Moody’s Analytics estimates to be an additional $493 a month for food and other goods because of inflation, which jumped to 9.1% compared to 2021. It’s the biggest 12-month hike in prices in 40 years.
Greer Marshall and Montina Vital told the NNPA they feel the effects of this crushing inflation every time they make a purchase, go to a restaurant, the corner store, supermarket or gas station.
“I am cutting back on some of my expenses and telling my children to find a job. Young people are used to buying sushi up the street. That’s $20 per person per trip,” said Marshall, a documentary filmmaker and video journalist. “Grocery shopping is not looking the same as it used to be. When I go to the supermarket or grocery store, I can only afford to get the items I eat that day or the day after because I cannot fathom the price of some things. The price of grapes is ridiculous. It’s like $3 a pound!”
Marshall, the mother of two, said she has become creative in finding ways to cope.
“I’m not going out to do entertainment things and I’m learning to live with less. I am more focused on what I absolutely need,” she said. “When I’m home, I turn off the heat. I got me a little heater that I plug in. I’m not driving the car as much because gasoline costs $5 a gallon. If I don’t have to travel, I don’t. And I am charging for everything, even if it’s $20 because everything adds up.”
Market veteran and financial journalist Dylan Ratigan said in a recent interview that Americans are being bombarded by rising prices and extremely volatile markets.
“Inflation is at its highest level since the 1970s. Higher interest rates are affecting mortgages, credit cards and double costs, especially in housing,” said Ratigan, co-host of “Truth and Skepticism.” “Oil and energy costs for transportation and manufacturing has doubled. Large institutions, trucking companies and airlines had budgets of fuel costs to fly, drive and run factories. Those numbers are wrong – a lot has happened fast.”
According to a recent Gallup poll, about 1 in 5 Americans regard the high cost of living/inflation or fuel prices as the most important problem facing America today. Together, these two challenges account for more than 50 of the economic issues 35% of Americans point to as the nation’s top problem.
Economists note that both cost of gas and spiraling food costs have been affected primarily because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, which has upended global supplies of wheat, corn, oil and a number of other commodities.
Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan chairman and CEO, said in a recent letter to stockholders that he is deeply concerned about the formidable tremors triggered by the twin challenges of spiraling inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict because they pose a significant threat to this country and the world’s economic recovery.
“The war in Ukraine and the sanctions on Russia, at a minimum, will slow the global economy – and it could easily get worse,” he said.
He added that Americans should brace themselves for “potential negative outcomes.”
“The confluence of these factors may be unprecedented,” Dimon concluded.