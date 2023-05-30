As he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is boasting about policies he’s pushed that have led to the removal or restriction of books in schools not just in Florida, but in a growing number of other conservative states.
Florida last year became the first in a wave of red states to enact laws making it easier for parents to challenge books in school libraries they deem to be pornographic, deal improperly with racial issues or in other ways be inappropriate for students.
“The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman became the latest victim last week, when the Bob Graham Education Center, a Miami Lakes K-8 school, moved the poem read by Gorman at President Joe Biden’s inauguration to the middle school section of the library after parent Daily Salinas lodged a complaint.
According to documents obtained by the Florida Freedom to Read Project, Salinas claimed that the poem “is not educational” and contains “indirect hate messages,” further asserting that it could lead to confusion and indoctrination among students.
Gorman criticized the decision to restrict it for younger grades, saying it robbed “children of the chance to find their voices in literature.”
The same Miami Lakes parent had also filed similar objections against other books, including “Love to Langston,” a poetry-based biography of Black poet Langston Hughes, “The ABCs of Black History” and two books about Cuba.
Books previously ensnared in Florida regulations include explicit graphic novels about growing up LGBTQ+, a children’s book based on a true story of two male penguins raising a chick in a zoo and “The Bluest Eye,” a novel by Nobel laureate Toni Morrison that includes descriptions of child sexual abuse. Certain books covering racial themes also have been pulled from library shelves, sometimes temporarily, as school administrators try to assess what material is allowed under the new rules.
While efforts to ban books or censor education material have come up sporadically over the years, critics and supporters credit DeSantis with inspiring a new wave of legislation in other conservative states to regulate the books available in schools – and sometimes even in public libraries. The number of attempts to ban or restrict books across the U.S. last year was the highest in the 20 years the American Library Association has been tracking such efforts.
EveryLibrary, a national political action committee, said it’s tracking at least 121 different proposals introduced in state legislatures this year targeting libraries, librarians, educators and access to materials. The group said 39 of those proposals would allow for criminal prosecution.
“He really is blazing a trail,” said Tiffany Justice, the Florida-based co-founder of the conservative parents group Moms for Liberty, whose members have filed challenges to books in libraries in several states. “What Ron DeSantis does that I think is effective is he uses all the levers of power to make long-term change happen.
“Other governors are paying attention and following suit.”
In Arkansas, Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a law, set to take effect this summer, that could impose criminal penalties on librarians who knowingly provide “harmful” materials to minors. The law also would establish a process for the public to challenge materials and ask they be relocated to a section minors can’t access.
“It’s a perverse world when we’re talking about trying to criminalize librarians,” said Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System in Little Rock, which is expected to sue over Arkansas’ law.
Indiana, Oklahoma and Iowa have also passed legislation to censor books in school libraries.
DeSantis insists books aren’t actually being “banned” in Florida schools, preferring to call the forced removal of some books “curation choices that are consistent with state standards.”
“There has not been a single book banned in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said during a live appearance on Twitter last week when he announced his presidential campaign. He later said, “our mantra in Florida is education, not indoctrination.”
Librarians, free speech advocates and some parents and educators say the push is driven by a small, conservative minority that happens to have outsized clout in Republican primaries, like the one DeSantis is now competing in.
“This is all part of his plan to run for president, and he believes his vilification of books and what’s happening in public schools is his path to the presidency,” said Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, the state’s main teachers union.
Kasey Meehan, who directs the Freedom to Read program at the writers’ organization PEN America, said that, when books are targeted in Florida, they later become the subject of complaints filed by parents in other states.
“It’s something that continues to cause alarm for individuals who are advocating for the freedom to read or for a diversity of knowledge, ideas and books to be available to students across the country,” Meehan said.
PEN earlier this month sued the Escambia school district in Florida over the removal of 10 books, including “The Bluest Eye” and “Lucky,” a bestselling memoir by Alice Sebold about her rape when she was 18 years old.