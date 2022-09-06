Jackson State University President Thomas Hudson was in Miami this past weekend to root for his home football team during the Orange Blossom Classic, but he also took time to speak to The Miami Times about national issues affecting historically Black colleges and universities – and surviving the water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city.
When asked about the inequities plaguing HBCUs across the country, Hudson made it clear that his focus often lies instead on the strengths of universities like his – one being their ability to produce Black professionals in large quantities.
“HBCUs just have a wonderful story of resilience, a wonderful history of producing these wonderful graduates,” he said. “And even to the current day, delivering an education that is accessible and affordable.”
Still, he noted, the woes facing his and similar institutions cannot go ignored.
Earlier this year during Black History Month, Black colleges and universities across the country began receiving bomb threats, leading to a nationwide conversation on the cloud of violence that hangs over these institutions.
Hudson, for one, took the opportunity to call for greater federal funding for HBCUs, including $10 million for physical improvements at his own institution.
HBCUs rely more heavily on state and federal funding compared to their white counterparts. According to Forbes magazine, these universities have experienced a nearly $13 billion shortfall in the last three decades.
Still, Hudson is particularly thankful to the current administration for its commitment to helping HBCUs. Vice President Kamala Harris herself is an alumni of Howard University, the leading HBCU in the nation.
President Joe Biden recently passed a student loan forgiveness plan that offers $10,000 in debt cancellation to loan holders and up to $20,000 to borrowers who are also Pell Grant recipients. Hudson commends him for the move, especially since a large portion of Jackson State students are there on Pell Grants.
The HBCU president also vowed to do his best to match the Biden-Harris commitment, and says he is constantly searching for ways to keep his university affordable. Last year, Jackson State was the only public university in Mississippi that didn’t raise its tuition, even as inflationary costs fueled by COVID-19 have had many scrambling for revenue.
Tuition at Jackson State currently averages $8,445 for residents and $9,445 for out-of-state students. Those numbers have remained consistent since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
“We’re trying to do our part and we’re going to do our part – not just by offering programming and information related to loan forgiveness, but also keeping our tuition affordable, doing the things that are necessary to keep this education that we offer available to our students,” Hudson said.
The university also recently released a new book program to keep textbooks affordable, along with a new scholarship that offers each incoming student an additional $1,000.
But where the struggle continues, Hudson says, is in the efforts to garner dollars allocated for aging infrastructure – an issue that affects HBCUs across the nation. The majority of these institutions originated in the late 19th century, with the greatest number having started in 1867, just two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
One of the top 20 HBCUs in the country, Jackson State has been running since 1877. It has the added stress of being located in Jackson, Miss., where a lack of clean water is becoming an increasingly recurring problem.
After months of being on a boil-water notice following concerns of water quality issues, the city of roughly 150,000 residents began to deal with water shortages last week when a water treatment plant failed due to deferred maintenance. In some cases, people turned their faucets on to brown running water. In other cases, no water came out at all.
Luckily for Hudson, the issue was not as dire at Jackson State, where low water pressure was the only concern. But the university still took needed steps to alleviate the situation, including turning to remote education, installing portable facilities across the campus and distributing clean water from underground storage units.
Now, after an emergency declaration by Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and a disaster declaration announced by Biden allowed the city to tap into critical resources, water pressure has been restored and tanks are once again full. But the question remains, how long will it last?
Even as the crisis dies down, staff members at the city’s water plants will have to continue to check for chemical imbalances in the supply, and it’s likely that this decadeslong problem will only get worse as time goes by. Officials are now worried that added water pressure could break the aging pipes.
Hudson, for one, says his university is looking for a long-term fix.
“Infrastructure is really a major conversation across the nation,” he said, “especially in our major cities, in our big cities.”
In the meantime, Hudson told The Miami Times that he was happy to be welcomed to the Magic City for the Orange Blossom Classic and was looking forward to a great game. His team, the Tigers, later went on to beat the Florida A&M Rattlers 59-3 in a showdown at HardRock Stadium in Miami Gardens.