President Joe Biden has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Jackson would be the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court when confirmed.
Although born in Washington, D.C., Brown Jackson has deep Miami roots. Her father is attorney Johnny Brown, who served as a Miami-Dade County Public School attorney. Her mother, Ellery Brown, was principal at the New World School of the Arts.
Brown Jackson graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School, where she was a standout in speech and debate. In 1988, she won the national oratory title at the National Catholic Forensic League Championships, one of the largest high school debate tournaments in the country.
President Biden announced Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court Friday at the White House, flanked by Judge Brown Jackson and Vice President Harris. He also posted about it on Twitter.
"It is my honor to introduce to the country a daughter of former public school teachers, proven consensus builder and an accomplished lawyer and distinguished jurist, on one of the nation's most prestigious courts. My nominee for the United States Supreme Court is Ketanji Brown Jackson," Biden said.
"I promised the process will be rigorous and I would select a nominee worthy of the Justice [Stephen] Breyer's legacy of excellence and decency, someone extremely qualified with a brilliant legal mind, with the utmost character and integrity, which is equally important," he said.
Biden praised Brown Jackson's career as a public defender and in private legal practice.
"If confirmed, she will join Justice [Sonia] Sotomayor as the only other member of the United States Supreme Court who has experience as a trial court judge, a critical qualification in my view," he added.
President Biden referenced that Judge Brown Jackson has been confirmed three times by the Senate with bipartisan support. The first time was when she served on an independent U.S. sentencing commission, the second time was when she was nominated for the federal district court, and most recently when she was nominated for the federal circuit court.
Speaking of the process of hearings that will be in Judge Brown Jackson's future, the President reiterated his hope for a prompt process.
"I'm pleased to nominate Judge Jackson who will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience in intellect and rigorous judicial record to the court," Biden said. "Judge Jackson deserves to be confirmed as the next justice of the Supreme Court."
"I met with the chairman and ranking members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Chuck Grassley and my hope is that they will move promptly and I know they'll move fairly," Biden continued.
When Judge Brown Jackson came to the lectern to speak, she first expressed her gratefulness in being honored as she was.
"I must begin these very brief remarks by thanking God for delivering me to this point in my professional journey. My life has been blessed beyond measure and I do know that one can only come this far by faith," Jackson said.
"Among my many blessings, and indeed the very first, is the fact that I was born in this great country," she added. "The United States of America is the greatest beacon of hope and democracy the world has ever known. I was also blessed from my early days to have had a supportive and loving family. My mother and father, who have been married for 54 years, are at their home in Florida right now and I know that they could not be more proud."
Indeed, all of South Florida was brimming with pride Friday, particularly the Black community. The media has been camped outside her parent's home all day.
Biden referenced Judge Brown Jackson's father making a career change from teacher to lawyer while midcareer. He mentioned as a young girl, how Judge Jackson would color next to her father's law books.
Judge Brown Jackson reflected on that as well, "Some of my earliest memories are of him sitting at the kitchen table reading his books. I watched him study and he became my first professional role model."
She also took a moment to thank President Biden for his dedication to filling the Supreme Court vacancy.
"I am especially grateful for the care that you have taken in discharging your constitutional duty in service of our democracy, with all that is going on in the world today," said Brown Jackson.
She also recognized all of the judges she'd clerked for in the beginning of her legal career and took a moment to address the retiring Justice Breyer.
"Justice Breyer, the members of the Senate will decide if I fill your seat. But please know that I could never fill your shoes," she said.
By nominating Judge Brown Jackson, President Biden kept his campaign promise that, if given the chance, he would nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Full coverage of the Judge Brown Jackson's historic nomination to the High Court will appear in next week's Miami Times.