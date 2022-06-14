This weekend marks the second anniversary of President Joe Biden signing legislation that formally made Juneteenth a national holiday. While information about how the administration will be marking the day had yet to be released at press time, the nation’s capital has a wide array of events, with many free to the public. If you find yourself in Washington, D.C., this weekend, here’s how major institutions are honoring the significance of the day.
"Afro-Atlantic Histories" at The National Gallery of Art Now through July 17, this exhibition aims to shed light on the histories of the African diaspora, and offers an in-depth study of the cultural formations and historical experiences of Black and African people since the 17th century. The exhibition offers more than 130 pieces of art, including photos, sculptures, paintings and other media by artists from the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and the Americas. Free to the public.
"Make Good the Promises: Reconstruction and its Legacies" The National Museum of African American History and Culture presents a new 4,300-square-foot exhibition that explores the Reconstruction era through a Black lens. “Make Good The Promises” features 175 objects; 200 photographs; 15 audio, video and interactive programs; plus a companion book. The exhibition explores the deep divisions and clashing visions about how to rebuild the United States after slavery and the end of the Civil War. It connects that era to efforts in 2021 to make good on the promises of the Constitution. Free timed passes.
"Reframing the Narrative" Presented by The Kennedy Center through June 19, this fascinating weeklong program offers dynamic performances by the Dance Theatre of Harlem, the Ballethnic Dance Company and Collage Dance Collective, along with other Black-identifying ballet dancers from across the United States. Here’s a chance to experience the incredible work of these pillar companies. Created especially for this production program, a new work by legendary jazz musician Donald Byrd and commissioned by The Kennedy Center will be featured.
"Ancestors Know Who We Are" The National Museum of the American Indian presents a virtual exhibition that marks the museum’s first to feature Black-Indigenous women artists. Through photography, digital art, basketry, painting, artist interviews and supplemental essays, the exhibition explores issues of race, gender, multiracial identity and multigenerational connection.
The Emancipation Proclamation at the National Archives From June 18-20, the National Archives will display the original Emancipation Proclamation and its companion document, General Order No. 3, which granted freedom to the country’s last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, more than two years after the Proclamation was issued. Note that because of its fragility, the document can only see 36 hours of sunlight per year, so this display is rare. The Archives will have extended hours for viewing and will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the three-day stretch. Free admission to the public.