Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty of 5 of 6 counts of disorderly conduct for lying to Chicago police about a racist, homophobic attack in January 2019. The jury received the case Wednesday and deliberated for 9 hours before arriving at the verdict. Prosecutors alleged that Smollett arranged the incident with the two men who attacked him so he could use it as fodder on social media. During the trial, he took the stand and testified that he was indeed the victim of a hate crime.
Each count is a class 4 felony that can carry with it up three years in prison and a $25,000 fine, though most experts believe that if convicted Smollett would most likely get probation and community service.
Smollett stood and looked straight ahead while the verdict was being read with observers saying he showed no emotions. Beyond the criminal penalties, Smollett has suffered both personally and professionally after the alleged attack, losing his role on popular television program “Empire” most prominent among them.
Special prosecutor Dan Webb held a press conference after the verdict was ready. He spoke positively about the outcome and the jury.
"That verdict was a resounding message by the jury that, in fact, Mr. Smollett did exactly what we said he did," Webb said.
Smollett wasn’t taken into custody afterwards, but will face sentencing at a date not yet set by Judge James Linn.