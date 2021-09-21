Vice President Kamala Harris came out last week to campaign for her administration's plan to reform child care to make it more accessible to working families.
Her news conference was held at the U.S. Treasury Department, which issued a report last week that detailed the high price and low wages for child care, a problem that makes it harder for parents to work and one that the Biden administration aims to fix with its budget proposal.
Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen presented the findings in remarks that drew on personal experiences. Harris recalled spending weekdays with Regina Shelton, who ran a child care center from her home while the vice president’s mother was in the lab researching breast cancer.
“She became a second mother to my sister and me,” Harris said. “My mother often said that, but for Miss Shelton, she would not have been able to do the work that she did.”
Yellen recalled making the choice 40 years ago to pay more for better quality child care after she gave birth, but admitted that most people don't have that luxury. The Treasury report draws attention to the dual issues of affordability and low wages. Child care is too expensive to afford for most families, yet workers make too little – undermining the quality of care.
“Child care is a textbook case of a broken market,” Yellen said.
An average family with just one child under 5 would need to devote 13% of its income for child care. That’s more than an average family spends on food and the report concludes that it’s an unaffordable sum.
Child care workers earn an average of $24,230 annually. More than 15% of the industry’s workers live below the poverty line in 41 states and half need public assistance. As a result, the sector has high levels of turnover with 26% to 40% leaving their job each year. Nor is there much room to give among child care centers that tend to operate on profits of 1% or less.
The result is stressed parents, lower numbers of women holding jobs and widening levels of inequality.
The Biden administration says it can resolve these problems through a substantial increase in investment in young children. It would cap child care expenses at 7% of a family’s income. Universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds would be provided. Families with children under 13 could receive dependent care tax credits of $4,000 per child, or $8,000 for two or more children.
The government would also fund child care centers to ensure workers can receive a living wage.
Another key element would be the expanded child tax credit, which is providing families with children under the age of 6 with $300 a month per child and $250 monthly for older children.
But some lawmakers, particularly Republicans, oppose the robust benefits being proposed by the administration.