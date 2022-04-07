On a close, but bipartisan vote of 53-47, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been confirmed to take her seat as the first Black woman on the United State Supreme Court.
The road to getting to this confirmation has involved exhaustive and exhausting hearings with the Judiciary Committee, attempted smear campaigns by those opposing her nomination with claims of leniency as a judge on crime, even though her nomination was endorsed by the largest police and prosecutor groups in the country. There were attempts to discredit her for her time as a federal public defender, even though the Constitution guarantees a right to counsel. Judge Brown Jackson never lost her cool and answered the questions presented when allowed to, though she was often interrupted or talked over quite often.
With Senator Corey Booker serving as the presiding officer of the Senate, the vote to end debate on the nomination of Judge Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court was called for. This was the last procedural maneuver before having the full Senate vote to confirm Judge Brown Jackson.
Senators got up to speak for or against confirming Judge Brown Jackson. Sen. Dick Durbin, chairman of the Judiciary committee, spoke of the momentous occasion before the Senate.
"Consider this moment in history. When the Supreme Court first met in this building February of 1801, there were one million slaves in this nation, a nation of five million people. This very building was built with the labor of enslaved people and at the time the court met, neither Black Americans nor white women had the constitutional guarantee right to vote. Women had no place in that first Supreme Court chamber and Black women would only enter to clean it in the dark of the night. We know what followed. America's battle to end slavery saw a bloody civil war and decades of efforts to break down racial barriers and the efforts continue to this today," he said.
He continued, "This confirmation of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court honors the history that has come before it, it honors the struggles of the past, of the men and women who waged them. And this confirmation draws America one step closer, one step to healing out nation. One step closer to a more perfect union."
With the floor speeches ended, Vice President Kamala Harris in her role as President of the Senate, closed the debate and asked for a motion to a vote. Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer rose to ask for the yeas and nays, which was vociferously seconded. A roll call vote then followed.
The newly confirmed Associate Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in at the end of the current Supreme Court term, which should be in either June or July.