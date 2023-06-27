Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High around 90F. N winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.