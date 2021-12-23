Former Brooklyn Center Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter was convicted this afternoon, Dec. 23, 2021, on both counts of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the Daunte Wright killing. Wright was killed at age 20 during a routine traffic stop.
The jury came to this decision after nearly four days of deliberation. During deliberations, the jurors questioned Judge Chu about what they should do if they couldn’t come to a consensus on the charges.
Also during deliberations, the jury asked to handle both the firearm and the Taser, which the defense claimed Potter mistook her service firearm for a Taser, as she was heard on the body cam footage yelling Taser.
After the verdict was read and the jury was polled and excused to an adjoining room, the attorneys began discussing whether Potter would be taken into custody or released on bail. Judge Chu said she would have to, based on the seriousness of the crimes, have Potter taken into custody. Sentencing procedures are being set to begin in late February.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison spoke after the trial. Elison started off his remarks asking everyone to reflect on the lost potential of the life of Daunte Wright, “All of us missed out on who Daunte could have been.”
Ellison addressed the conviction, “With the jury finding Kimberly Potter guilty today of manslaughter in the first-degree and manslaughter in the second-degree in connection with Daunte’s death, we have a degree of accountability for Daunte’s death.”
But he also pointed out the short comings of the criminal justice system, “Accountability is not justice. Justice is restoration. Justice would be restoring Daunte to life and making the Wright family whole again. Justice is beyond the reach of what we have in this life for Daunte.”
In a statement, the Wright family's legal team said the family is "relieved." They also called for reform and change in America's policing systems.
“From the unnecessary and overreaching tragic traffic stop to the shooting that took his life, that day will remain a traumatic one for this family and yet another example for America of why we desperately need change in policing, training and protocols," their statement read. "If we are ever going to restore the confidence of Black and marginalized Americans in law enforcement, we need to have accountability and a commitment to listening and to creating meaningful change."
Katie Bryant, Daunte’s mother, when asked about her feelings concerning the verdict at the press conference with the prosecution team, “The moment that we heard 'guilty’ on manslaughter one, emotions, every single emotion that you could imagine running through your body at that moment."
“And I let out a yelp because it was built up in the anticipation of what was to come while we were waiting for the last few days. And now, we’ve been able to process it,” she added. She went on to thank the prosecution team and the community for supporting them in what she said was, “this long fight for accountability.”