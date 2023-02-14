A South Florida professional tennis player, Tyra ‘Hurricane’ Black, is safe in Turkey after the country’s recent devastating 7.8 earthquake, easing the concerns of her worried family back home in Delray Beach.
Gayal Black, Black’s mother, turned on CNN to see images of collapsing buildings in Turkey and initially could not reach her daughter to ensure her safety. It turned out that the tennis player managed to sleep through the disaster that killed more than 22,000 people across Turkey and Syria, but she did report feeling the 7.5 aftershock while at lunch after Turkey’s sports minister canceled all sporting events for safety reasons.
During the aftershock, Black reportedly ran alongside a crowd of people away from buildings, although she was unsure why they were running. She was later able to contact her mother to confirm her safety and spent the rest of the day outdoors in the snow.
Black’s coach, Lawrence Carpio, and other tennis players who had accompanied the team to Turkey flew out of Istanbul Feb. 7 before roads leading to airports sustained any damage. Black and fellow player Maddy Bourguignon had the opportunity to leave with the others but decided to stay to compete in a scheduled tournament the following week.
Black and Bourguignon are currently staying on the first floor of a two-story building and sharing one room. Black’s mother is comforted knowing they are together and will help each other if an earthquake occurs again.