The Biden administration, through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, announced new measures to connect families served by HUD programs to solar power, and to help lower their electricity bills.
More than 4.5 million low-income families are currently served by HUD programs.
HUD also pledged to continue connecting and convening stakeholders in regional and local offices to highlight federal funding sources – including funding streams from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and HUD initiatives such as the Home Investment Partnerships and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs that can be used to improve energy efficiency and lower utility costs for communities including HUD-assisted properties and residents.
“The combination of extreme heat and rising utility prices creates a perfect storm, and HUD-assisted families and communities are some of the most vulnerable,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge.
She also said that these steps “will not only help families reduce utility costs, but also provide an opportunity for HUD-assisted residents to participate in the clean energy economy through local community solar programs.”
Following is information about how HUD will leverage specific programs and take new steps to help ease energy cost burdens through community solar, HUD’s Small Rural Frozen Rolling Base Utility Program, the Federal Housing Administration’s 203(k) Rehabilitation Mortgage Insurance Program, FHA’s Financing and Energy Efficient and Climate Mitigation Home Improvements, and FHA Education and Outreach.
Connecting to solar power
HUD is issuing national guidance to help ensure that residents of assisted housing can access cost-saving community solar subscriptions.
With this guidance, HUD sets the stage for 4.5 million families to reap the benefits of community solar which, on average, can save families 10% per year on their electric bills. In some programs, such as the Washington, D.C., Solar for All program, savings from subscribing to local community solar can reach up to 50% per year. Information can be found at HUD.gov.
Help from the FHA
Given the urgent need for utility cost savings, HUD is working to educate lenders and homebuyers about the products the FHA offers for energy-related improvements that may help homeowners reduce their utility costs.
The 203(k) Rehabilitation Mortgage Insurance program is FHA’s primary program for the rehabilitation and repair of single-family properties. It is flexible and makes it easy to incorporate the costs of repairs into a loan when purchasing a home or refinancing a current mortgage.
Eligible improvements include energy efficiency upgrades, energy-saving equipment and energy-generation improvements. The Limited 203(k) Mortgage permits homebuyers and homeowners to finance up to $35,000 into their mortgage to repair, improve or upgrade their home. In Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZ), the amount is up to $50,000 per home, enough to make a range of important and cost-saving energy improvements.
Education & Outreach
HUD Homeownership Centers offer training sessions on FHA products, programs and policies throughout the year, which includes the 203(k), Energy Efficient Mortgage, Weatherization, and Solar and Wind programs. These trainings are offered live and may be recorded; an example is the 2022 Single Family Housing Lender Training – Credit Underwriting: Session II that was conducted in June.
The FHA is considering ways to make it easier for lenders and consumers to use the 203(k) Rehabilitation Mortgage Program to make a range of home improvements, including those related to climate mitigation and energy efficiency improvements. When these changes are in place, the FHA will execute a robust education and outreach plan to update consumers and lenders.
The group is also working with the appraisal community to develop strategies to ensure single-family appraisers are aware of approaches for valuing energy- and hazard mitigation-related improvements.
Contact an FHA-approved lender for more information on the Section 203(k) Rehabilitation Mortgage Program, or visit the program’s page on HUD.gov.