Black New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman is defending himself against what he says are dangerous accusations made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) following a contentious encounter they had on the steps of the US Capitol. Bowman responded to Greene's allegations, denouncing her remarks as "reckless."
During a press conference, Greene criticized Bowman, asserting that he has a "history of aggression" towards her and others, expressing deep concern over the matter. In response, Bowman countered by stating that Greene's language goes beyond a mere "dog whistle" and instead employs a bullhorn to place a target on his back. He further argued that this type of rhetoric has historically contributed to the killings of Black Americans, citing examples such as Emmett Till in 1955 and Michael Brown in 2014.
Greene claimed that Bowman approached her outside the Capitol, leading to their highly publicized argument. She described the encounter as one filled with yelling, shouting, and aggressive physical mannerisms from Bowman.
Expressing her worries, Greene stated, "I think there's a lot of concern about Jamaal Bowman, and I am concerned about it. I feel threatened by him."
The incident unfolded after Bowman and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) interrupted Rep. George Santos (R-New York) as he responded to reporters' questions. Earlier that day, the House referred a resolution to expel Santos to the Ethics Committee due to a federal indictment filed against him. This move effectively postponed a decision on his removal from Congress.
Following Bowman and Ocasio-Cortez's outcry that Santos should no longer hold office, a heated exchange ensued between Bowman and Greene. During their argument, Bowman criticized the GOP, claiming that the party is "hanging on by a thread." He urged Greene to help save the party by distancing it from elements such as QAnon, MAGA, and controversies surrounding the debt ceiling. In response, Greene chanted "impeach Biden." Bowman called for action on gun control, to which Greene suggested closing the border.
Greene accused Bowman of leading a "mob" during her visit to New York to protest the indictment of former President Trump on felony charges of falsifying business records. She alleged that Bowman shouted at her, cursed her, and labeled her a white supremacist, which she vehemently denied, equating it to being called the N-word.
Greene also stated that she was "swarmed" and feared for her life during the encounter. However, Bowman argued that Greene's remarks relied on historic racist tropes that have contributed to the killings of Black men.
Bowman emphasized that throughout history, Black men have often been unjustly characterized as aggressive due to their skin color and their passionate advocacy on certain issues. He asserted that his interactions with others, including reporters, demonstrate his energy as that of a middle school principal or teacher—always loving, engaging, and friendly, except when confronted with the tragic loss of lives in their communities.
The escalating verbal clash between the two representatives highlights the deep ideological divisions within Congress.