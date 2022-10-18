A fleet of armored vehicles and military aircraft sent by the United States and Canada arrived in Haiti over the weekend in the midst of increasing gang violence and instability.
The two governments disclosed in a joint statement that their decision to send military equipment to Haiti was at the request of the Haitian government.
“This equipment will assist the Haitian National Police in their fight against criminal actors who are fomenting violence and disrupting the flow of critically needed humanitarian assistance, hindering efforts to halt the spread of cholera,” read the statement.
Haitians at home and abroad have voiced opposition to international involvement and are requesting that Haitian neurosurgeon and sitting Prime Minister Ariel Henry resign.
Protestors took to the streets of Haiti on Monday, pleading for the U.S. and Canada to not supply equipment that gangs can seize to their advantage.
For decades, the Haitian government has straddled the fence on whether to request foreign intervention to help the country regain its footing following a series of natural disasters and politically driven instability.
Henry, who survived an assassination attempt earlier this year, authorized the request for foreign military intervention last Friday in the wake of a cholera resurgence.
Earlier this month, the U.S. said it was reviewing a request for international support for Haiti following a blockade of the country’s fuel port. Port-au-Prince gangs descended to Terminal Varreux, a private port facility in the island nation’s capital, and blocked its entrances with shipping containers in protest of fuel subsidies being cut by the government.
The blockade significantly impacted day-to-day activities in Haiti, including forcing hospitals that relied on diesel-fueled generators for electricity to reduce operation hours because of the shortage.
The U.N. Security Council was also considering requests to send armed forces to restore order in Haiti.
In the past, South Florida’s Haitian diaspora has called for Haitian-led solutions to the ongoing crisis.
“Has the State Department, has (U.S.) secretary (of Homeland Security Alejandro) Mayorksas met with any of us?” asked Haitian American activist Marleine Bastien, at a press conference in Miami last week. “What does that tell us? … if decisions have to be made about Haiti, we (the diaspora) all need to be involved. We no longer want the U.S. and its allies, and our so-called friends, our gang of eight, to make decisions on our behalf.”
“Our interest in all of this is because we know that our clients are impacted directly by what happens in Haiti,” said Leonie Hermantin, director of development, communications and strategic planning at Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center. “As we advocate for the community here, we understand that the well-being of South Florida’s Haitian community economically, financially and emotionally is tied to Haiti.”
Sant La, located in North Miami, provides naturalization assistance, civic engagement, employment and health insurance enrollment services to more than 16,000 Haitians and Haitian Americans every year.
“We don’t oppose military vehicles being sent to Haiti,” clarified Hermantin. “The crisis is that gang violence has metastasized. We all recognize that there’s a fire that needs to be put out in Haiti but the question is, are the firefighters equipped, do they have instructions as to where the fire really is?”
Hermantin said her opposition to the intervention is Henry’s involvement.
“Intervention cannot be coordinated by someone who is an illegitimate and unpopular leader with a history of supporting folks who don’t work in the interest of the Haitian people,” she explained.
“When Haitian people say, ‘Nou bouke’ (we’re tired), it’s not that we’re tired of being hungry,” Hermantin continued. “We’re tired of the systems of inequity that have been the norm in Haiti. Tiredof the lack of opportunities, lack of health care and lack of education. This is part of the call for change.”
And change, she says, starts with White House officials no longer acknowledging Henry as the country’s official leader. Activists in Washington, D.C., held a rally last week with the same demand.
A group of Haitian civic, political and religious leaders known as Montana Accord or the Montana Group, have called Henry’s request for foreign troops an act of treason.
"History teaches us that no foreign force has ever solved the problems of any people on earth,” the group said in a statement several days ago.
Daniel Foote, a former U.S. special envoy who traveled to Haiti with a group of Haitian delegates from South Florida on a fact-finding mission last year, told The Soapbox that no good can come out of military intervention no matter how bad things are in Haiti.
“If you send a bunch of soldiers down there with an objective to go after ‘bad Haitian people,’ there is enormous risk that they’re going to wind up confronting innocent civilians who are just trying to make their voices heard for a better life,” he said. “Foreign soldiers seen as an invading force, propping up a dictator, could be met by more than street protests. There could be a bloodbath.”
There is no doubt that the situation in Haiti is dire.
A U.N assessment estimated that 1.5 million people in Port-au-Prince are being intimidated by local gangs. Between January and March 2022, 540 people were kidnapped and more than 780 killed as a result of gang violence, according to the UN’s Integrated Office in Haiti.
The mass kidnappings increased in the aftermath of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination last July and the Aug. 14 earthquake within that same year.
Haitian media outlets have reported that on Oct. 14, Frédéric Dupoux, cousin of the late polyglot artist Michael “Mikaben” Benjamin, was among those who were recently kidnapped. Musicians are uniting on behalf of Mikaben, who died unexpectedly on Saturday following a performance in Paris, to demand that the kidnappers release Dupoux.
“We waste our energy on things that don’t mean anything, on jealousy and hypocrisy and conflict about things that aren’t necessary,” said singer Joseph “Ti Joe” Zenny, in a public message in Haitian Creole calling for a better Haiti. “We have a country to preserve.”