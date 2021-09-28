The Park Hill School District in Missouri is responding after some students circulated a petition calling for the return of slavery. Other students are also weighing in, saying the incident has created an uncomfortable environment in the halls of Park Hill South High School.
Students with direct knowledge of the situation told a local television station the petition to bring back slavery was something peers shared online. Screenshots of petition comments, including things like “I hate blacks” and “I love slavery,” quickly leaked.
Kerrie Herren, the school’s principal, said a student notified him of the petition and school officials have been working since then to help students and staff upset by the incident. Further details about the number of students involved, the specific language of the petition or what might have prompted it were not being released, because it is a discipline issue, district spokeswoman Nicole Kirby said last Wednesday.
Jeanette Cowherd, superintendent of the Park Hill School District, said in a letter to the community that the district does not tolerate discrimination or harassment and has specific policies addressing any violations, which could result in a suspension or expulsion.
The district also has a policy on civility that prohibits attacks against people based on factors such as race, gender, religion, disability or other personal characteristics.
But some students say they don’t think the school took the situation seriously at its outset. Park Hill South Senior Brie Holmes recalled her reaction.
“I thought it was fake. I thought it was like a sick joke and a rumor,” Holmes said. “And my teacher had said that she was also upset by it, but the kids were like, joking about it, and not taking it seriously.”
Her feeling amplified the awareness of her own racial identity.
“Well, my mom is Caucasian, and my dad is African American. And then there’s me. You can’t see it. I look just a little tan, but I still look Caucasian. I’ve heard the ‘n-word’ quite a bit, and I’ve had to say, ‘That’s not okay,’” she said. “With this particular situation, and it’s sad to say, I’m not surprised that it happened at my school. There have been some funky things going on.”
District administration and Park Hill South’s principal said the petition troubles them and that they want to express that to the public.
“I think that a large portion of our population is hurt, mad, outraged and confused, and want to use it as way to make Park Hill South better,” Herren said.
The Park Hill district has a student population of 11,767 this school year, of which about 12.7% are Black. The district instituted an inclusion and equity council with teachers in 2015, which led to student focus groups and eventually a family advisory council on the issue.
Terri Deayon, the district’s director of access, inclusion and family engagement, said district and school officials have met with student groups and staff at the school.
“I wholeheartedly believe we are in a situation that we are going to confront, restore and heal,” Deayon said. “We will be better and we will take this and use it as an opportunity to improve.”
Holmes said she’s been reflecting about when she learned about slavery as a younger student in the district.
“I remember we were talking about what they did to the slaves when they were in slavery, and I remember crying in class,” she recalled. “And my teacher asked if I was okay and I was like, ‘If I was back then, that could have happened to me.’”