The frantic effort to rescue four Black Americans taken captive in Mexico in a kidnapping that left two dead came after a woman traveling with the group contacted police when they did not return to the U.S. side as expected.
Cheryl Orange, who did not cross into Mexico with the others, told The Associated Press in a text message that her three friends were supposed to return within 15 minutes after dropping off their companion, Latavia McGee, for cosmetic surgery in the Mexican border city of Matamoros Friday.
Orange stayed behind at a motel in Brownsville, Texas, and said she grew concerned as the hours passed and she did not hear from the others.
The five friends had driven a rented minivan from South Carolina last Thursday to the southern tip of Texas, according to a police report based on Orange’s account. Four of them left Friday morning around 8 a.m. to go to Mexico. Investigators believe they were mistaken for Haitian drug smugglers.
Orange’s statements and the report offer the most detailed account so far of what led to the kidnapping that saw McGee and another friend whisked back to a U.S. hospital last Tuesday after Mexican authorities rescued them and found the bodies of their two friends at a wooden shack on the outskirts of Matamoros. The attack also left a Mexican woman dead.
Orange told police she didn’t cross the border because she didn’t have her identification. She said she could not provide additional details because she was awaiting a call from McGee, who was to be released from a hospital in Brownsville. The other wounded American, Eric Williams, was also being treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Americans Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard died in the attack.
Orange confirmed via text that the friends went on the trip to accompany McGee for cosmetic surgery.
“She simply went for a cosmetic surgery, and that’s it. That’s all, and this happened to them,” Orange said.
Mexican authorities have said the group was fired on and crashed their van soon after they crossed into Matamoros Friday, as drug cartel factions tore through the streets.
The Americans were hauled off in a pickup truck, and Mexican authorities frantically searched as the cartel moved them around – even taking them to a medical clinic – “to create confusion and avoid efforts to rescue them,” the region’s governor, Américo Villarreal, said.
Orange told authorities in Brownsville that she had everyone’s luggage but had been unable to reach them, according to the police report.
“She tried calling their cell phones but they sound turned off,” the report states.
Mexican authorities found the group last Tuesday in a wooden shack – guarded by a man who was arrested – in the rural Ejido Tecolote area east of Matamoros on the way to the Gulf area called “Bagdad Beach,” according to the state’s chief prosecutor, Irving Barrios.
A GoFundMe set up by Brown’s family said his relatives hope the “loving son, brother, uncle and friend” gets the “goodbye that he deserves.”
Relatives said the group grew up as close friends in the South Carolina town of Lake City, a community of less than 6,000 residents in the state’s Pee Dee region. Family members said they agonized for days while waiting to learn whether their loved ones had survived.
A letter claiming to be from the Mexican drug cartel blamed for the abductions and murders later surfaced, condemning the violence and saying they had turned over to authorities its own members who were responsible.
A photograph of five bound men facedown on the pavement accompanied the letter, which was shared with The Associated Press by an official on condition that they remain anonymous because they were not authorized to share the document.
The cousin of one of the victims said his family feels “great” knowing that Eric Williams, who was shot in the left leg, is alive but does not accept any apologies from the cartel blamed for kidnapping the Americans.
“It ain’t gonna change nothing about the suffering that we went through,” Jerry Wallace told the AP on Thursday.
Wallace, 62, called for the American and Mexican governments to better address cartel violence.