Nancy Abudu, a lawyer for the Southern Law Poverty Center, has become the first Black woman confirmed to the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. The powerful court based in Atlanta has jurisdiction over nine highly consequential district courts, including those in Georgia and Florida.
Abudu was narrowly confirmed following a U.S. Senate vote that was largely along party lines, even with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, breaking with his party to vote against Abudu. It’s the first time Manchin voted against any of Biden’s judicial nominees, but he’s sided with Republicans and against the president on other policies and legislation.
Manchin said in a statement that it was the wrong time to confirm “partisan advocates” like Abudu with “Americans’ faith in our courts at historic lows.”
But with the 2024 elections looming, some advocates believe the timing of Abudu’s confirmation couldn’t be better. Damon Hewitt, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, specifically cited a case that centered on absentee ballots and voter ID laws in which he said Abudu made a difference.
“Nancy Abudu’s distinguished career has been defined by her unwavering commitment to protecting voting rights for Black and Brown communities,” Hewitt said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. “Her work, including her involvement in People First of Alabama v. Merrill, where she successfully challenged an omnibus Alabama voter restriction law, proving it to be a violation of the Voting Rights Act and Americans with Disabilities Act, has exemplified her dedication to championing the principles of equality and justice.”
Abudu’s confirmation was a long time coming. Biden nominated her to the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in late 2021. It would take nearly two years of overcoming obstacles placed in her way by Republicans before she was finally confirmed last Thursday. During her confirmation hearing in April 2022, Abudu was sharply questioned by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee because the SPLC lawyer previously described the group as having “white supremacists” among their ranks.