Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who rose to become one of New Jersey’s most prominent Black leaders and passionately advocated for revitalizing cities and against gun violence, died Tuesday after a sudden illness. She was 71.
No cause of death was given, according to a statement from her family issued by Gov. Phil Murphy’s office. Oliver was serving as acting governor while Murphy and his family are on vacation in Italy. His office said she had been hospitalized on Monday.
Murphy said he and his family are distraught at the news. Naming Oliver as his lieutenant governor was, he said, “the best decision I ever made.”
“She brought a unique and invaluable perspective to our public policy discourse and served as an inspiration to millions of women and girls everywhere, especially young women of color,” Murphy said in a statement.
Oliver was the first Black woman to hold statewide elected office in New Jersey, winning the vote alongside Murphy in 2017 and again in 2021. She was a well-known figure in state government, and made history in 2010 by becoming the first Black woman to lead the State Assembly.
In contrast to her predecessor, who rarely appeared alongside Gov. Chris Christie, Oliver regularly stood at Murphy’s side and signed several bills into law while serving as acting governor.
She was a compelling public speaker and frequent attendee at Murphy’s bill signings and other events, where he typically introduced her as his “rocking” lieutenant governor.
In 2021 while unveiling tighter gun legislation alongside Murphy, Oliver’s voice cracked as she lamented the gun violence that disproportionately affected cities in the state.
“We are tired of funerals and memorials,” Oliver said.
In 2021, she signed a bill that established a pilot program to overhaul the state’s juvenile justice system in four cities. Another measure she signed in 2021 revived a defunct fund for “urban enterprise zones.”
In addition to serving as Murphy’s top deputy, stepping in while he was out of the state, she also oversaw the Department of Community Affairs, which coordinates state aid.
Murphy’s office announced on July 31, 2023, that Oliver had been admitted to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J., with an undisclosed medical condition. Her family’s statement remembered her as “our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero.”
Murphy’s spokesperson said the governor will be “returning soon” but didn’t specify when. He was set to return Aug. 13.
Oliver served in the assembly since 2004. Born and raised in Newark, N.J., she earned a sociology degree from Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University.
It was unclear who would immediately succeed Oliver.