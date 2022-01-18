New York City public schools will have greater flexibility to allow students who are sick to learn remotely, including meeting teachers during Zoom office hours and getting class materials online.
Attendance has been under 80% for weeks, with Friday’s public school attendance just 75.22%. Attendance was 63% prior to the holiday break.
The New York City Education Department updated its attendance policy for students Friday night, allowing for Zoom meetings and providing other online options, like obtaining class materials, as it continues to discuss with the teachers union future remote learning options.
Mayor Eric Adams affirmed the change during his first City Hall coronavirus briefing Tuesday morning, but made clear the policies only apply to students who are home sick with COVID. The city will be reaching out to the parents of the more than 200,000 students who are currently not showing up.
Although Adams is significantly opposed to closing schools, he is considering allowing the nation’s largest school district to return to more forms of virtual instruction as the city weathers a wave of coronavirus cases, a reversal from his pledge at the start of the year.
Adams said at a news conference last week that he still believes the safest place for children to be is in school, “but we do have to be honest that there’s a substantial number of children, for whatever reason, parents are not bringing them to school.”
After peaking the first week in January, the average number of new cases in the city has declined slightly in recent days, raising some hopes among officials that the omicron tide is ebbing.
New York City’s public school system was one of the first to return to in-person instruction after the pandemic hit in 2020 and schools closed in March for the rest of the year. A hybrid plan was executed in the fall of 2020, with most students inside school a few days a week and learning at home online the rest of the time.
New York City students returned to full-time in-person instruction this past fall.