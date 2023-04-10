Tereha Davis, whose family has fished for conch from waters around the Bahamas for five generations, remembers when she could walk into the water from the beach and pick up the marine snails from the seabed.
But in recent years, Davis, 49, and conch fishers like her have had to go farther from shore – sometimes as far as 30 miles – to find the mollusks that Bahamians eat fried, stewed, smoked and raw and are a pillar of the island nation’s economy and tourism industry.
Scientists, international conservationists and government officials say the conch population is fading due to overfishing, and that a food central to Bahamians’ diet and identity could cease to be commercially viable in as little as six years.
“When I was a child, we never had to go that far to get conch,” said Davis. “Without conch, what are we supposed to do?”
Overfishing to extinction
The overfishing challenges faced by Bahamians are mirrored in places as disparate as Senegal, where overfishing has taken away white grouper, long the basis for the national dish of thieboudienne, and the Philippines, where it has depleted small fish such as sardines that are used in kinilaw, a raw dish similar to ceviche.
Overfishing has wiped out once abundant species and taken off the table forever beloved culturally important dishes. And it’s a worsening problem – the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization has stated that more than a third of the world’s fish stocks are overfished, and the rate of unsustainable fishing is rising.
Governmental organizations and advocacy groups are working to stop illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing that has expedited the loss of species. They blame poaching, poor regulations and lack of enforcement of existing laws. Regulators, such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the U.S., have said cutting down on illegal fishing is critical to prevent losing beloved food options.
The loss of such foods jeopardizes the availability of protein and iron in people’s diets in poor countries and alters the course of culture in rich and poor nations, said Richard Wilk, a professor emeritus in the Indiana University Department of Anthropology who has studied food cultures.
“The way that environmental changes and overfishing affect people and cuisine is different for subsistence fishers, who may end up going hungry, or local marketers, like the women who smoke fish on the beaches in West Africa,” Wilk said.
Unchecked poaching
Few countries are as synonymous with a seafood as the Bahamas is with conch. Queen conch, the key food species, is a marine snail that reaches up to a foot in length and can live for 30 years. All parts except the shell are edible, with a flavor sometimes compared to both clams and salmon.
While conch can be pricey in the U.S. and elsewhere, it’s so ubiquitous in the Bahamas that finding a filling meal of conch for less than $10 is not difficult. In rural parts of the Bahamas, nearly two-fifths of the population – 9,000 of whom are conch fishers – eats conch weekly, according to one 2021 study.
Divers typically harvest conch by hand, preferably in nearshore waters from a small boat and without gear any more sophisticated than a mask, snorkel and flippers. For many, fishing is both a family tradition and a ticket to middle-class life on the chain of islands, where the cost of living is a bit higher than in the U.S.
Andrew Kough, a biologist with Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium who has researched conch in Bahamian waters, said one challenge the shellfish face is the lack of enforcement of existing laws that restrict fishing by foreign vessels. Industrialized fishing fleets from other nations have overexploited some of the areas where conch grow, he said.
Many Bahamian conch fishers say the poaching is coming from other nations subject to stricter restrictions, such as the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. Driven by tough laws in their home countries or depleted conch in their national waters, the poachers turn to illegal fishing in the Bahamas. Poaching is especially problematic on Cay Sal Bank, an underwater habitat between Cuba, Florida and the Bahamas, Kough said.
Poachers “have been operating under the assumption that they won’t be caught,” Kough said. ”Enforcement is extremely challenging out there.”
Lesson learned in Florida
The Bahamas’ national association with conch is also a large part of what has caused its decline, said Lindy Knowles, senior science officer with Bahamas National Trust, a nonprofit that manages national parks. Tourist demand for the shellfish has led to its depletion in many areas of the country, Knowles said, and has made it difficult for the shellfish to reproduce fast enough to sustain its population.
The problem of overfishing is worsened by the warming climate, which has brought unpredictable weather that disrupts and damages conch fishing grounds and habitats. The growing acidification of the warming ocean is also a threat because it can cause conch shells to deteriorate, which is a growing concern for many kinds of shellfish. The warming of the seas has also interfered with conch’s migration patterns.
Environmentalists and locals in the Bahamas have also said the worsening storms can cause mass conch die-offs.
In the Bahamas, conservationists want to learn from mistakes in the U.S., which taught the hard lesson that once conchs disappear, it’s very difficult to bring them back.
Nearly 60 years ago, the once-vibrant Florida conch fishery fell victim to overfishing. Conch was once abundant off the Florida Keys, and Key West still carries the nickname the “Conch Republic,” but commercial harvesting of conch was banned by the state in 1975.
Other marine species can sometimes replace a lost population with a new population that moves in from elsewhere, but this has proven trickier for Florida’s conch. Scientists are still hopeful about the possibility of one day rebuilding the state’s conch population, but it remains in bad shape, according to reports published by the National Marine Fisheries Service.
“Once [conchs are] gone, they tend to stay gone,” Kough said.
Critically needed solutions
In the Bahamas, the government has explored new conservation measures, such as stricter rules about minimal harvesting size, to reduce fishing pressure and let conchs reproduce.
Kough has led field work in the Bahamas to try to help craft new management strategies for the conch. Aquaculture has been attempted over the years to try to reduce the need for the wild conch harvest, but it has never panned out, he said. That means protecting the areas of ocean where baby conchs grow is especially important.
“It’s going to depend heavily on properly managing the wild populations,” he said.
Many fishers of conch, such as Davis, acknowledge that there are less conch than there used to be. But there is also much opposition to the possibility of new restrictions. Even the possibility of a closed season draws ire.
“I don’t want to see putting a season on the conch, or banning it,” Davis said. “The government [is] putting more emphasis on coming down on us. But there’s not so much focus on poachers.”
Conservationists such as Knowles say it’s important that the Bahamian government succeeds in its efforts to reduce overharvest of the shellfish.
“There is no Bahamas without conch,” Knowles said.