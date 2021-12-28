Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas says his daughter, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, once called the United States the safest country in the world. Now she’s dead – killed by a stray bullet from a Los Angeles police officer’s rifle.
Video released by the LAPD raises new questions about last Thursday’s fatal shooting inside a Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood.
Valentina’s mother, Soledad Peralta, spoke through tears at a news conference outside LAPD headquarters alongside civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and others.
Speaking Spanish, she described taking cover in a dressing room after hearing screams while shopping for a Christmas dress for her daughter.
“She died in my arms,” Soledad Peralta said before a crowd of cameras. “I couldn’t do anything. To see a son or daughter die in your arms is one of the greatest and most profoundly painful things you can imagine. Valentina meant to world to me and her family and friends. Now our sweet angel is gone forever. Valentina, give us strength to find justice. My daughter, I love you.”
Orellana-Peralta fell to the floor after being shot. Her mother said she herself was removed from the scene and her daughter’s body remained on the floor of the dressing room. Coroner records show the girl was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.
A distraught Orellana Larenas, who flew to flew to Los Angeles from the family’s native Chile, spoke to reporters Tuesday alongside Orellana-Peralta.
“I have no words to describe what I’m going through, especially during this holiday season,” he said. “I cannot sleep ... All she wanted was to become a American citizen ... now my daughter is dead at the hands of the state.”
He spoke of all the Christmas presents Valentina had requested of him, which will now go along with her to her grave. Orellana Larenas was planning to permanently leave Chile in two weeks to join his daughter in the U.S.
LAPD on Monday released edited surveillance camera footage and police body camera videos showing the events that led to the shooting death of the teen by an officer firing at a suspect.
Surveillance video shows a 24-year-old suspect identified as Daniel Elena-Lopez entering the store with his bike, wearing a tank top and shorts, taking the escalator upstairs. According to police, the suspect appears moments later wearing a multicolored jacket and long pants and started swinging his bike lock at customers, attacking several women.
Several body camera videos released by police show a woman on the floor covered in blood as officers arrive and attempt to find the suspect, who they say was a short distance away.
An officer can be heard on the body camera footage firing three bullets toward the suspect, who fell to the ground.
Orellana-Peralta’s mother described clutching her daughter and praying in the dressing room moments before the girl was struck by a round from the police rifle.
“Everyone fled to the dressing rooms and, unfortunately, the bullet found her,” said Orellana-Peralta’s uncle, Rodrigo Orellana, to CNN affiliate Chilevisión, from his native Chile this week. “They’re supposed to be the best police department in the world and they shot her.”
Police Capt. Stacy Spell says the investigation in its early stages. The incident will also be reviewed by representatives from the California Department of Justice, the state Attorney General’s Office and the Office of the Inspector General, according to Spell.
Anthony Barksdale, a CNN law enforcement analyst and former Baltimore deputy police commissioner, said the video raises questions.
“Was the use of the patrol rifle justified?” he asked Monday night on CNN. “And ... if you’re going to fire a (.223) round inside of a department store, those rounds can easily rip through a body and keep right on moving through drywall. So the use of force must be looked at.”
Police were called following multiple reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and a possible shooting in progress at the store. The suspect died at the scene. A steel or metal cable lock was found near his body, officials said. No firearm was recovered.
The officer who fired the fatal shots is on paid administrative leave, per department protocols for officer involved shootings.
Last week, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said: “This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for everyone involved. I am profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life and I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family.”
Family members of the killed teenager are demanding justice, calling her killers assassins and considering a lawsuit against the LAPD.
Orellana-Peralta’s wish of becoming an American citizen and studying robotics ended on the dressing room floor. Her father says she will be buried in the U.S., the country of her dreams.