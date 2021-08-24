The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, a milestone that could boost public confidence in the shots and spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory.
Some have already started.
The Pentagon immediately announced it would press ahead with plans to require members of the military to get the vaccine. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making good on his promise from earlier this month to require the vaccine once the FDA approved it. He also said guidance is being developed and a timeline will be provided in the coming days.
Additionally, all New York City public school teachers and staff will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus before classes start next month. As the nation’s largest school district – with close to a million students and the distinction of being a former CIVID-19 epicenter – officials said Monday it’s time to ramp up pandemic protections.
About 148,000 school employees and contractors who work in the city’s schools will have to get their first dose by Sept. 27, according to the announcement by New York’s Democratic mayor, Bill de Blasio, and city health and education departments. The new policy marks the first no-option vaccination mandate for a broad group of city workers in the nation’s most populous city.
New York previously said that teachers, like other city employees, would have to get the shots or get tested weekly for the virus. The city hasn’t immediately said what the penalty will be for refusing or whether there will be exemptions, but the previous vaccinate-or-test requirement had provisions for unpaid suspensions for workers who didn’t comply.
New Jersey also joined the list of places to require COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers and state workers on Monday. Employees who refuse will have to undergo regular testing, the state’s Democratic governor, Phil Murphy, announced at a press conference.
New Jersey has about 130,000 public school teachers, 1.3 million public school students and an estimated 70,000 state workers.
Meanwhile, Louisiana State University will now require students on its campuses to be vaccinated. Details of the mandate are still being finalized, but university officials said their decision was prompted by the FDA approval. The university has more than 30,000 students.
Louisiana has repeatedly broken records this month for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. Most of the hospitalizations involve people who are unvaccinated, according to its state health department.
About 39% of Louisiana’s residents are fully vaccinated, one of the nation’s lowest inoculation rates.
More than 200 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S. – and hundreds of millions more worldwide – under special emergency provisions since December. The formula now carries the strongest endorsement from the FDA, which has never before had so much evidence to judge a vaccine’s safety, the Associated Press reports.
“Vaccines are one of our greatest weapons against the virus,” said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. “We hope this approval will bolster confidence in those who’ve been wavering.”
Pfizer said the U.S. is the first country to grant its vaccine full approval. It will be marketed in the U.S. under the brand name Comirnaty.
Moderna has also applied to the FDA for full approval of its vaccine. Johnson & Johnson, maker of the third option in the U.S., said it hopes to do so later this year.
Just over half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Vaccinations bottomed out in July at an average of about 500,000 shots per day, down from a peak of 3.4 million a day in mid-April. As the delta variant fills hospital beds, vaccinations are on the rise again, with a million a day given Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
As of Monday, 11,074,498 Floridians – or 51.6% of the state’s population – had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Miami-Dade County, about 1,767,788 people, or 65.1% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.