Several deputies from a Mississippi sheriff’s department being investigated by the Justice Department for possible civil rights violations have been involved in at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019 – two of them fatal.
In one of the fatal confrontations, the victim’s mother said a deputy kneeled on her son’s neck as he said he couldn’t breathe. In another, two of the victims allege that Rankin County sheriff’s deputies shoved guns into their mouths during separate encounters. In one case, the deputy pulled the trigger, leaving the man with wounds that required surgery.
Police and court records obtained by the AP show that several deputies who were accepted to the sheriff’s office’s tactical Special Response Team were involved in each of the four encounters.
Such units have drawn scrutiny since the January killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black father who died after being beaten by members of a special police team in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols’ death led to a Justice Department probe of similar squads.
In Mississippi, the sheriff’s department refused repeated interview requests and denied access to the deputies who were involved in the violent confrontations. Mississippi doesn’t require police officers to wear body cameras.
Rankin County, which has about 120 sheriff’s deputies serving its roughly 160,000 people, is about 75% white and just east of the state capital. In the county seat of Brandon, a towering granite-and-marble monument topped by a statue of a Confederate soldier stands across the street from the sheriff’s office.
The police shooting of Michael Corey Jenkins led the Justice Department to open a civil rights investigation into the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. Jenkins said six white deputies burst into a home where he was visiting a friend, and one put a gun in his mouth and fired. Jenkins’ hospital records, parts of which he shared with AP, show he had a lacerated tongue and broken jaw.
Deputies said Jenkins was shot after he pointed a gun at them; department officials have not answered multiple inquiries from the AP asking whether a weapon was found at the scene. Jenkins’ attorney, Malik Shabazz, said his client didn’t have a gun.
Another Black man, Carvis Johnson, alleged in a federal lawsuit filed in 2020 that a Rankin County deputy placed a gun into his mouth during a 2019 drug bust. Johnson was not shot.
There is no reason for an officer to place a gun in a suspect’s mouth, said Samuel Walker, emeritus professor of criminal justice at the University of Nebraska.
“If there are incidents with the same kind of pattern of behavior, they have their own set of rules,” he said. “So these are not just chance experiences. It looks like a very clear pattern.”
Another violent confrontation occurred between Deputy Hunter Elward and Damien Cameron, a 29-year-old man with a history of mental illness. He died in July 2021 after being arrested by Elward and Deputy Luke Stickman. A grand jury declined to bring charges.
In an incident report, Elward wrote that while responding to a vandalism call, he struggled with and shocked Cameron with a Taser at the home of his mother, Monica Lee. After getting Cameron to his squad car, he said he again stunned him to get him to pull his legs into the vehicle.
Lee, who witnessed the confrontation, said after subduing her son, Elward kneeled on his back for several minutes. She said when Stickman arrived, he kneeled on her son’s neck while handcuffing him, and that her son complained he couldn’t breathe.
Lee said she later went outside, hoping to talk to her son before the deputies drove him away.
“I walked outside to tell him goodbye and that I loved him, and that I would try to see him the next day. That’s when I noticed they were on the driver’s side of the car doing CPR on him,” Lee said. “I fell to the ground screaming and hollering.”