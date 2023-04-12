Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones is back in the Tennessee Legislature and the Shelby County Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to reinstate Justin Pearson. Their Republicans colleagues tossed them both out of their duly elected seats last Thursday for vociferously calling for action on gun control.
A unanimous vote by the Nashville Metropolitan Council on Monday restored Jones to office just four days after House Republicans stripped him of his position. He returned to the Legislature triumphantly with a raised fist under the bright lights of television cameras.
"To the people of Tennessee, I stand with you," Jones said in his first statement on the House floor. "We will continue to be your voice here. And no expulsion, no attempt to silence us will stop us, but it will only galvanize and strengthen our movement. And we will continue to show up in the people's house.
"Power to the people," he shouted, to cheers in the chamber.
Both men will have to run in special elections to retain their seats after being temporarily reinstated. Rep. Gloria Johnson, the white Democratic legislator who protested with Jones and Pearson, was not expelled, resulting in accusations of racism.
In an interview with CNN's John Berman Monday night, Pearson said he celebrated the fact that his colleague was reinstated while also understanding another mass shooting had just taken place at a bank in Louisville, Ky., leaving six people dead, including the shooter, and eight others wounded less than a month after three children and three adults were gunned down in Nashville.
The backlash has been palpable, and even some Republicans have expressed regret for the actions of party members and House Speaker Cameron Sexton, who led the vote to oust Jones and Pearson.
“If my job, along with other members of the RNC, is to protect the brand of the Republican Party, this didn’t help,” Oscar Brock, a Republican National Committeeman from Tennessee, told The New York Times. “You’ve energized young voters against us. Worse than squandering support, you’ve made enemies where we didn’t need them.”
Rev. Mark Thompson, the host of “Make it Plain” and an NNPA contributor, returned to Tennessee on Monday for the vote to re-seat Jones, a longtime friend. Thompson noted that most, if not all, flights to Nashville have been sold out, signaling the large demonstrations ahead.
“This isn’t going away,” Thompson asserted. “This is a movement. This is going to build and grow. You can’t do this, it’s not sustainable. I’m not sure that if the two Justins are re-seated the movement will stop. This is bad for the national Republican Party.”
The Congressional Black Caucus released a statement Monday saying, “Rep. Justin Jones’ reappointment is a victory only because the residents of Nashville would not be disenfranchised and cast aside because Republicans would rather put politics over public safety.”
Vice President Kamala Harris lent her support on Friday with an impassioned speech in Nashville.
“Let’s understand the underlying issue is about fighting for the safety of our children,” Harris said. “It’s been years now where they are taught to read and write and hide in a closet and be quiet if there’s a mass shooter at their school, where our children, who have God’s capacity to learn and lead, go to school in fear,” Harris said.
The expelled lawmakers have lawyered up with Eric Holder, former President Barack Obama's attorney general representing Jones.
“The world is watching Tennessee,” attorneys for Jones and Pearson wrote to Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton in a letter Monday. “Any partisan retributive action, such as the discriminatory treatment of elected officials, or threats or actions to withhold funding for government programs, would constitute further unconstitutional action that would require redress.”
Phyllis Qualls, who’s covering the proceedings for The Tennessee Tribune, said GOP leadership miscalculated in expelling Jones and Pearson.
“Republicans had no vision as to the aftermath of what they can do,” Qualls said. “Mom has always said, ‘what’s done in the dark will come out in the light.’ The Republicans took a major issue like gun control and reduced it to decorum. It’s almost like children in the car complaining that ‘Mom, he’s looking at me.’ The crimes don’t equate ... and they are rising to a level that nobody expected. They have become leaders of the gun control issue, and it was the Republicans who caused that.”
This story was updated from the printed edition on April 12, 2023 to reflect the reinstatement of Rep. Justin Pearson.