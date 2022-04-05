Rick Scott likes to think of himself as Gen. Ulysses S. Grant during the Civil War.
Barely halfway through his first Senate term, the Republican former Florida governor is already leaning into a fight against his own party’s leadership as he navigates a delicate alliance with former President Donald Trump and pushes a handcrafted policy agenda that many Republicans reject.
But Scott, who is also the Senate GOP’s midterm chief, insists he has only begun to fight.
Scott is refusing to abandon an 11-point governing plan he released with little input from party leadership, even after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s public rebuke one month ago. In the weeks since, Scott has continued to promote his plan, which would raise taxes on millions of Americans who don’t earn enough to pay federal income taxes, in dozens of speeches and media appearances.
Those close to Scott suggest he understands the modern Republican Party better than McConnell and his establishment allies. And as tension lingers, Scott is leaving open the possibility of challenging McConnell for Senate majority leader should Republicans retake the Senate majority this fall, although the prospects of him waging a successful effort are slim. Most who know Scott well believe he’s more likely to seek the presidency in 2024.
But for now The 69-year-old millionaire likens his situation to that of Grant during the battle of Vicksburg, when the general ordered multiple bloody assaults on the Southern stronghold before delivering a victory that helped turn the war in the Union’s favor.
“I think of myself more like Grant taking Vicksburg, and I think as a result of that, I’m always going to be perceived as an outsider,” Scott said in an interview. “I’m going to keep doing what I believe in whether everybody agrees with me or not.”
Scott’s plan to “Rescue America” features 11 broad policy goals, most of which are focused on the conservative movement’s cultural priorities.
He would require children in public school to stand for the national anthem; block the federal government from asking people to disclose their race, ethnicity, skin color or gender preference; finish Trump’s proposed border wall; and ban “biological males” from competing in women’s sports.
Critics have latched onto more specific provisions regarding taxes and federal legislation.
Scott calls for a minimum federal tax on tens of millions of Americans who don’t make enough money to pay federal income taxes. Even a very small tax, he argues, would give people “skin in the game” to boost their interest and involvement in how their tax dollars are spent.
Another provision would sunset all federal legislation five years after passage, which critics contend would jeopardize Social Security and Medicare, although Scott has said that is not his intention.
Republican Senate candidates privately worry that Scott’s policy agenda is giving Democrats a powerful talking point to use against them this fall. Several GOP campaigns have gone around Scott’s committee to share their concerns directly with McConnell’s team, although Scott has resisted pressure to back off.
The Democratic National Committee has used Scott’s plan as a weapon against the GOP since the day he released it.
The DNC released a second round of digital ads recently that calls on voters to “stop Senate Republicans’ new plan to raise taxes on 50% of Americans.” The ads feature black-and-white pictures of Trump, McConnell and Scott.
“Rick Scott literally put it in writing,” DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison told The Associated Press. “Every Republican lawmaker must answer for it, and you can bet we’re going to remind the American people of it every chance we get.”
Beyond dividing his caucus on Capitol Hill, Scott’s plan has also divided some of Washington’s most powerful conservative institutions.
Grover Norquist, president of the conservative group Americans for Tax Reform, dismissed Scott’s plan as “an unserious presentation” that would create “a significant tax increase.”
Norquist complained that Scott released his proposal without checking with the broader conservative movement.
“This was not run past anybody,” he said. “Not happening.”
Meanwhile, Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, praised Scott’s agenda, including the tax piece.
The fierce resistance to Scott’s plan, Roberts said, underscores a broader debate within the GOP.
“This is not an honest conversation about taxation policy,” Roberts said. “It’s about the establishment self-appointed ruling elites – I mean that generally – inside and outside the Capitol telling a great member of the Senate who’s working on behalf of his constituents that he just needs to stop talking about this because it’s not the plan they’ve decided.”
Few believe Scott could knock Mitch McConnell from his leadership post and Scott is an afterthought in early 2024 presidential chatter, which is dominated by his successor as governor, Ron DeSantis.
But allies suggest it would be a mistake to dismiss him as a serious political player.
Not only has Scott won every race he’s run, often as the underdog, he is the richest member of Congress with a net worth that exceeded $232 million before his last election.
Lest anyone question Scott’s willingness to dip into his personal fortune to further his political ambitions, he spent more than $63 million of his own money to win Florida’s 2018 Senate election.
Those who have watched Scott’s political rise up close believe he is only beginning to put his stamp on national politics.
“I think he’s been ambitious to be president of the United States. He always has been,” said former Florida Attorney General Bill McCollum. “His real ambition was to get to Washington, always. That’s his real ambition. His real ambition is to be chief executive office of the country.”