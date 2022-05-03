A leaked draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is planning to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report.
Roe is already unraveling in state after state where greater restrictions have been imposed. Florida recently joined the ranks of anti-abortion states with a 15-week abortion ban that has no exceptions for rape or incest.
Abortions will become unavailable or be seriously curtailed in roughly 13 states with “trigger laws” already on the books, waiting to take effect as soon as Roe v. Wade is struck down. As many as 26 states are expected to ban the procedure when that time comes. Of those, 22 states already have total or near-total bans in place.
But it’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter, because the drafting process can lead to a variety of changes before the final opinion is delivered.
While there have, on very rare occasions, been leaks of impending Supreme Court decisions, the publication of an apparent draft running nearly 100 pages is unprecedented.
A decision in the case had been expected before the court begins its summer recess in late June or early July, so it could be more than a month before the court actually issues a final opinion. If the court does what the draft suggests, the ruling would upend a nearly 50-year-old decision.
Its advance publication also disrupts an almost unbroken tradition of secrecy at the court.
“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the draft opinion states. It was signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.
The document was labeled a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
The draft opinion in effect states there is no constitutional right to abortion services.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” it states, referencing the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey that affirmed Roe’s finding of a constitutional right to abortion services but allowed states to place some constraints on the practice. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
Politico said it received “a copy of the draft opinion from a person familiar with the court’s proceedings in the Mississippi case along with other details supporting the authenticity of the document.”
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked document late Tuesday morning, noted that it does not represent a final decision, and ordered an investigation of the leak.
People on both sides of the issue flocked to the Supreme Court waving signs and chanting, following Politico's late Monday night bombshell report.
Alito, in the draft, said the court can’t predict how the public might react and shouldn’t try.
“We cannot allow our decisions to be affected by any extraneous influences such as concern about the public’s reaction to our work,” Alito wrote in the draft opinion, according to Politico.
An AP-NORC poll in December found that Democrats increasingly see protecting abortion rights as a high priority for the government.
Other polling shows relatively few Americans want to see Roe overturned. In 2020, AP VoteCast found that 69% of voters in the presidential election said the Supreme Court should leave the Roe v. Wade decision as is; just 29% said the court should overturn the decision. In general, AP-NORC polling finds a majority of the public favors abortion being legal in most or all cases.
Still, when asked about abortion policy generally, Americans have nuanced attitudes on the issue, and many don’t think that abortion should be possible after the first trimester or that women should be able to obtain a legal abortion for any reason.
Overturning Roe will further ignite the country’s culture wars and undoubtedly impact the midterm elections as candidates on both sides of the aisle are already seizing on the report to fundraise and energize their supporters.
Congress could act, though a bill that would write Roe’s protections into federal law stalled in the Senate after passing the House last year with only Democratic votes.
Meanwhile, eight Democratic-leaning states have protected or expanded access to the procedure, including California, which has passed legislation making the procedure less expensive and is considering other bills to make itself an “abortion sanctuary” if Roe is overturned.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, also a Democrat, said people seeking abortions could head to New York.
“For anyone who needs access to care, our state will welcome you with open arms. Abortion will always be safe & accessible in New York,” Hochul said in a tweet.