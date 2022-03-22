Russian media reported that the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner has been extended until May 19, a development that could see the two-time Olympic champion being held for at least three months before her case is resolved.
The case of the 31-year-old Griner, one of the most recognizable players in women’s basketball, comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Griner was detained at a Moscow airport, reportedly in mid-February, after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges allegedly containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
“The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the U.S. citizen Griner until May 19,” the court said, according to the state news agency Tass.
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Meanwhile, the United States stepped up its push Friday for consular access to Griner, as a member of a Russian state-backed prison monitoring group said she was faring well behind
bars.
Ekaterina Kalugina told The Associated Press on Friday that she visited Griner last Monday at the pretrial detention facility outside of Moscow where she’s being held, and spoke to her with the help of a cellmate who speaks Russian and English and served as an interpreter.
“Her physical condition is fine, she’s holding up fine, and I’d even say that she is fairly calm and isn’t anxious,” Kalugina said of the Phoenix Mercury star, whose legal ordeal comes amid tension between Russia and the U.S. over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Kalugina is a member of the public monitoring commission that visits lockups in that part of Russia. Such commissions, which operate throughout the country, position themselves as independent but rarely challenge Russian authorities on major issues.
Griner’s lawyers have been visiting her regularly and have brought her care packages that include food and personal items, but she hadn’t met with a U.S. consul yet, Kalugina said.
The State Department issued a statement Friday demanding access to Griner, who plays professionally in Russia during the WNBA offseason.
“We are closely engaged on this case and in frequent contact with Brittney Griner’s legal team. We insist the Russian government provide consular access to all U.S. citizen detainees in Russia, including those in pre-trial detention, as Brittney Griner is,” it said. “We have repeatedly asked for consular access to these detainees and have consistently been denied access.”
Kalugina said that when she met with Griner, Griner made no complaints about her treatment at the facility and said she was getting an hour a day to spend in an exercise yard.
Kalugina said Griner is being held at the facility where an Israeli woman, Naama Issachar, spent time before Russian President Vladimir Putin pardoned her in 2020. Russian authorities said they found hashish in Issachar’s luggage while she was transferring between flights in Moscow en route from India to Israel, at the same airport where Griner was detained. Issachar was convicted and sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison before she was freed after spending nine months behind bars.
Griner’s legal team has been quietly seeking her release and has declined to speak out about the case since her arrest was made public earlier this month.
The U.S. State Department has been “doing everything we can to support Brittney Griner, to support her family and to work with them to do everything we can to see that she is treated appropriately and to seek her release,” spokesman Ned Price said last Tuesday at a briefing. He cited privacy considerations in not giving out more details.
Kalugina told Tass that Griner was sharing a cell with two other female detainees accused of narcotics offenses.
Griner’s cellmates speak English and were helping her to communicate with staff at the pretrial detentionfacility and to obtain books, Kalugina said.
“The only objective problem has turned out to be the basketball player’s height,” Tass quoted Kalugina as saying of the 6-foot-9 Griner. “The beds in the cell are clearly intended for a person of lesser height.”
Griner has won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S., a WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury and a national championship at Baylor. She is a seven-time All-Star. The WNBA season opens May 6.
She was one of a dozen WNBA players who played in Russia or Ukraine this past season. All except Griner have left since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Griner has played in Russia for the last seven years in the winter, earning more than $1 million per season – more than quadruple her WNBA salary. She last played for her Russian team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, on Jan. 29 before the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments. She was arrested in Moscow upon returning to Russia.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined a growing contingent of family, friends and officials calling for her release with a “Free Brittney” tweet last Wednesday.
It’s unclear how much progress was being made in the case because Griner’s group has been trying to work quietly for her release and declining to speak publicly since her arrest was made public earlier this month.
Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, thanked everyone for their support but also has said little else on social media.
“Everyone’s getting the strategy of say less and push more privately behind the scenes,” Cathy Engelbert, WNBA commissioner, told the AP last week. ”It’s the strategy you get from the State Department and administration. It’s our No. 1 priority in talking with her agent and strategists.”
The State Department has cited privacy considerations for not releasing more information about Griner’s situation despite intense public interest in the case. Indeed, federal law prohibits U.S. officials from providing personal information about any American citizen arrested or otherwise detained overseas without their express written consent.
There are very limited exceptions to the rules in the 1974 Privacy Act that also forbids the public release of passport records of U.S. citizens. One exception is when the subject of an inquiry has signed a document known as a Privacy Act Waiver that allows the State Department in Washington and diplomats at U.S. embassies and consulates abroad to discuss specific information.
Griner is not the only American currently detained in Russia. Marine veteran Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020 on charges he assaulted police officers in Moscow, and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are false. U.S. officials have publicly called for Moscow to release them.