A small-town police officer in South Carolina was charged with voluntary manslaughter last week for shooting and killing an unarmed man who led her on a high-speed chase and then tried to run from his wrecked car, investigators say.
Hemingway Police Officer Cassandra Dollard, 52, who is now out on bond, was charged after the early Feb. 6 shooting in which she chased the driver 8 miles outside the limits of the town of 530 people.
Dollard tried to pull over Robert Junior Langley for running a stop sign and it turned into a chase where Langley was driving more than 100 mph, according to an arrest warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division.
Langley crashed his car in a ditch in rural Georgetown County and was trying to get out the passenger door when he was shot in the chest, agents say.
Dollard told investigators she feared for her life, according to the arrest warrant.
Investigators showed the family some dashboard camera footage of the shooting, family attorney Bakari Sellers said at a news conference.
“They were able to hear him being shot unjustifiably. They were able to see him gargling blood and fighting for air,” Sellers said.
Langley, 46, didn’t have any arrest warrants and made no action that would have led the officer to fear she was going to be killed, Sellers added.
Sellers says Langley did not have a weapon, and he characterized Dollard’s actions that night as a failure by the entire system, citing her law enforcement career history that included two previous terminations.
Sellers asked the judge to order that Dollard not contact the family directly or indirectly and make no statements, including on social media, as a condition for any bond granted for her.
Langley, a father of 10 who had just become a grandfather, worked at a local chicken processing plant, according to his family.
“Junior wouldn’t hurt a flea, never would’ve. He was a good man, he worked and he took care of his children,” said Brenda Williams, a friend of the family.
Sellers says the officer made poor and illegal decisions that cost a man his life.
“All because a cop was, one, out of her depth and, two, apparently not trained well or didn’t listen in training,” Sellers said.