The comic strip “Dilbert” has disappeared with lightning speed following racist remarks by creator Scott Adams.
In the Feb. 22 episode of his YouTube show, Adams described people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away.” Various media publishers across the United States denounced the comments as racist, hateful and discriminatory while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work.
Individual newspapers immediately began dropping “Dilbert” and the company that distributed the strip, Andrews McMeel Universal, announced it was severing ties with Adams. By Monday, “Dilbert” was gone from the GoComics site, which also features many top comics such as “Peanuts” and “Calvin and Hobbes.”
Then, according to The Wall Street Journal, Adams lost his book deal when the Penguin Random House imprint Portfolio said it wouldn’t publish his upcoming book, “Reframe Your Brain,” in September.
On Twitter, Adams said his book publisher and book agent had “canceled” him. The only high-profile individual that came to his defense was Elon Musk.
Many critics, however, say what’s happened to Adams shouldn’t come as a surprise.
The editor of the San Francisco Chronicle, which dumped “Dilbert” last year, said the comic strip “went from being hilarious to being hurtful and mean.” The Los Angeles Times, which joined dozens of other newspapers in dropping the comic following last week’s remarks, had quietly replaced four of Adams’ strips last year.
“He kind of ran out of office jokes and started integrating all this other stuff so after a while, it became hard to distinguish between Scott Adams and ‘Dilbert,’” said Mike Peterson, columnist for the industry blog The Daily Cartoonist.
Adams has long been active on Twitter. He also blogs regularly and puts out a regular podcast on YouTube.
He’s attracted attention for comments he’s made in the past, including saying in 2011 that women are treated differently by society for the same reason as children and the mentally disabled – “it’s just easier this way for everyone.” He said 2016 GOP presidential candidate Carly Fiorina had an “angry wife face.”
Adams became a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, saying Trump had a hypnotist’s skill in attracting followers. He said that stance cost him money in lost speaker’s fees.
He also said he lost the prime-time animated “Dilbert” series that ran on UPN for two seasons for “being white” when the network decided to target a Black audience, and that he lost two other corporate jobs because of his race.
During the Feb. 22 episode of his YouTube podcast “Real Coffee with Scott Adams,” he referenced a Rasmussen Reports survey that had asked whether people agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white.” Most agreed, but Adams noted that 26% of Black respondents disagreed and others weren’t sure.
The Anti-Defamation League said the phrase at the center of the question was popularized as a trolling campaign by members of 4chan – a notorious anonymous message board – and was adopted by some white supremacists. Rasmussen Reports is a conservative polling firm that has used its Twitter account to endorse false and misleading claims about COVID-19 vaccines, elections and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
In announcing that “Dilbert” would be cut from The Kansas City Star, the newspaper’s community engagement editor, Derek Donovan, said Adams’ “antagonistic, childishly macho persona” has been a constant for years.
“It’s not cancel culture,” editor Richard Green of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat in California said. “It’s doing the right thing.”
The Sun Chronicle in Attleboro, Mass., left a blank space Monday where “Dilbert” would normally run and said it would keep it that way through March “as a reminder of the racism that pervades our society.”
In a Sept. 2 “Dilbert” strip, a boss said that traditional performance reviews would be replaced by a “wokeness” score. When an employee complained that could be subjective, the boss said, “That’ll cost you two points off your wokeness score, bigot.”
A Black employee featured in an Oct. 20 strip noted that his boss ignored his actual accomplishments to recommend him for a job for which he was not qualified. The employee backed down when told it would be a big jump in pay.