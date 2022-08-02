A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Street-themed amusement park for $25 million over claims of racial discrimination, alleging multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event last month.
The lawsuit comes in the aftermath of a viral video showing a
costumed employee apparently gesturing “no” and ignoring two other Black girls at a Sesame Place parade, while offering high-fives to a white child and a white woman. The incident happened during a parade at the park in Langhorne, Pa., outside Philadelphia.
The video spurred many other posts showing park employees' alleged refusal to engage with Black children, the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
Sesame Place apologized in a statement and promised more training for its employees after the video went viral.
The suit, which seeks class-action status, was filed in a federal court in Philadelphia against SeaWorld Parks, the owner of Sesame Place, for “pervasive and appalling race discrimination.” Filing the case as a class-action suit allows other aggrieved Black families to join and similarly pursue compensation for damages.
The lawsuit alleges four employees dressed as Sesame Street characters ignored Quinton Burns, his daughter, Kennedi Burns, and other Black guests during the meet-and-greet June 18, 2022. The lawsuit says “SeaWorld’s performers readily engaged with numerous similarly situated white customers.”
During a press conference held last week, one of the family’s attorneys called for transparency from SeaWorld and for the company to compensate the Burns family.