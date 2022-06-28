Cassidy Hutchinson, a special assistant to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows testified in a surprise House select committee hearing Tuesday, where she revealed shocking testimony about President Trump’s conduct on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Hutchinson’s testified about security around the White House and Trump’s lack of concern about people in the crowd being armed and ready, including having firearms and ballistic vests and backpacks.
In a recorded deposition played before the committee, Hutchinson recalled the former president saying words to the effect of: “I don’t f-in’ care that they have weapons … “They’re not here to hurt me … Let my people in.”
Hutchinson also mentioned that before the rally, the former White House counsel Pat Cipollone had strongly advised Trump to remove the harsh language about Mike Pence. Trump ignored this advice and went on with his speech as he wanted. Hutchinson also spoke to Cipollone, who said "something to the effect of 'please make sure we don't go up to the Capitol. ... We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen.'"
"He was also worried that it would look like we were inciting a riot or encouraging a riot to erupt on the Capitol, at the Capitol" prior to Jan. 6, 2021, she said.
While the speech was going on, according to Hutchinson, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called her upset. “Don’t come up here,” McCarthy told her, before hanging up.
According to what former Deputy Chief of Staff Tony Ornato had told Hutchinson, when the head of the presidential detail informed Trump that he could not go to the Capitol because assets weren’t in place to ensure his protection, Trump got angry and demanded to accompany the crowd. When refused again former President Trump aggressively grabbed the steering wheel in the presidential limousine.
This however wasn’t the only time that Hutchinson became aware of former President Trump’s anger. Hutchinson testified that, after learning about an interview with Attorney General Bill Barr, Trump went down to the White House dining room and threw a plate against the wall, shattering it.
"Around the time that I understand the AP article went live, I remember hearing noise coming from down the hallway, so I poked my head out of the office, and I saw the valet walking towards our office. He had said, get [chief of staff Mark Meadows] down to the dining room. The President wants him. So, Mark went down to the dining room, came back to the office a few minutes later."
She continued: "After Mark had returned, I left the office and went down to the dining room, and I noticed that the door was propped open and the valet was inside the dining room changing the table cloth off of the dining room table. He motioned for me to come in and then pointed towards the front of the room near the fireplace mantle and the TV where I first noticed there was ketchup dripping down the wall and there's a shattered porcelain plate on the floor."
Hutchinson said that the valet told her that Trump was "extremely angry" at Barr "and had thrown his lunch against the wall, which was causing them to have to clean up."
Hutchinson said she grabbed a towel and started wiping the ketchup off the wall to help the valet out.
Even before January 6, Hutchinson testified that there were moments that caused her to be scared. Former chief of staff Meadows told his aide on Jan. 2, 2021, that "things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6."
Hutchinson also testified that after the rioters broke into the US Capitol, former White House counsel Cipollone rushed into Meadows' office demanding a meeting with Trump, but Meadows said Trump didn't want to do anything about it. Hutchinson said Cipollone "very clearly said this to Mark — something to the effect of, 'Mark, something needs to be done or people are going to die and the blood's going to be on your f---ing hands.'"
Hutchinson also said that she heard Meadows say that Trump did not think the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters were doing anything wrong and that Vice President Pence deserved to face chants that called for his hanging. "I remember Pat saying something to the effect of, 'Mark, we need to do something more, they're literally calling for the vice president to be f---ing hung.' And Mark had responded something to the effect of, 'You heard it, Pat, he thinks Mike deserves it, he doesn't think they're doing anything wrong.'"
Before ending her testimony, Hutchinson confirmed that both Meadows and Rudy Giuliani had asked former President Trump for pardons related to January 6.
The committee is expected to pick up with more hearings when Congress returns to session.
The preceding article was sourced from The Associated Press. CNN, and the live viewing of the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 insurrection.