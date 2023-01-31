Seventy-three Confederate monuments were removed or renamed in 2021, leaving 723 such monuments standing in the United States – and even that stark number pales against the greater number of Confederate memorials that continue to dot the national landscape.
The Southern Poverty Law Center’s Whose Heritage? data project, which released its most recent report in February 2022, found more than 2,000 Confederate memorials still in place. This includes the aforementioned monuments, as well as parks, schools, streets, highways, and any other structure or public space that honors a Confederate figure or the whole coalition of seceded states.
Stacker analyzed the SPLC’s research and ranked states according to which have the most Confederate memorials. Data was last updated Jan. 21, 2022.
Those in favor of keeping Confederate memorials in place cite the need to preserve American history when, in fact, the vast majority of these monuments were erected long after the Civil War’s conclusion in 1865.
The first half-dozen Confederate monuments were erected on the heels of the Civil War, but over the next four decades, six or fewer monuments went up each year. It wasn’t until the turn of the century that installations surged. In 1911 alone, 50 Confederate monuments were erected around the country, coinciding with peak Jim Crow laws designed to disadvantage Blacks and perpetuate segregation.
Other surges appeared throughout the first half of the 20th century, with pronounced increases in Confederate monuments going up throughout the civil rights movement and smaller increases at the turn of the 21st century and immediately following the election of President Barack Obama in 2008.
The tide seemed to be turning when dozens of Confederate memorials around the U.S. were taken down on the heels of a 2015 church shooting in Charleston, S.C., that killed nine Black parishioners, including the church’s pastor.
Two years later, in defiance of plans to take down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va., hundreds of self-described neo-Nazis and white supremacists gathered for a “Unite the Right” rally. Clashes with counter-protesters hit an apex when Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors, injuring 19 people and killing one. By the end of the August event, three were dead, dozens were injured, and the ongoing debate over whether Confederate monuments ought to be protected or removed remained unresolved.
The debate gained renewed fervor in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd on May 25. Protests in cities and small towns around the country included acts of civil disobedience such as covering Confederate monuments in graffiti or toppling Confederate statues and other monuments perceived as symbols of oppression and slavery.
Across the United States, pressure mounted to take such monuments away and out of the public eye, with dozens of municipalities taking action to do so. In total, 157 Confederate memorials were removed throughout the country in 2020. The trend of eliminating existing testimonials to the Confederacy has continued to persist – on Dec. 12, 2022, the city of Richmond, Va., once the beating heart of the Confederate States, finally removed its very last Confederate monument.
Various groups stand by claims that these memorials serve as important historical markers; others argue that they glorify white supremacists and ignore those who were hurt, enslaved and killed by the scourge of racism in this country. Some historians have suggested that how Germany has handled its postwar past might serve as a model for reckoning with the lingering evidence of slavery. Concentration camps serve as museums that detail the horrors that occurred so people never forget what happened, with nary a Hitler or SS statue to be found. Instead, statues and monuments memorialize victims who were lost as well as those who survived.
While most Confederate monuments are located in the South, you may be surprised to learn that even states such as California, Arizona, Iowa, Idaho, Oregon, Indiana, Washington, Minnesota, New Mexico, Montana, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York have Confederate monuments.
Rounding out the Top 10 is Florida. Read on to find out where all these symbols to the Confederacy are and which states house most of them.
#10 Florida
• Total number of Confederate symbols: 77
• City with the most Confederate symbols: Jacksonville (8)
• Number of symbols removed since 1880: 33
In June 2020, a Gadsden County commission voted unanimously to remove a 136-year-old Confederate monument. Another Confederate monument in Jacksonville was removed soon after. Elsewhere in the state, however, groups voted to keep Confederate memorials: A commission in Walton County – which is 90% white – agreed to keep a Confederate flag that has hung outside the courthouse since the civil rights era.
#9 Tennessee
• Total number of Confederate symbols: 112
• City with the most Confederate symbols: Franklin (12)
• Number of symbols removed since 1880: 12
In May 2020, protestors pulled down a statue of Edward Carmack – a pro-lynching newspaper editor and politician – at Tennessee’s state Capitol that had been up for nine decades. That statue, along with the dozens of Confederate symbols and other monuments throughout the state, was controversial for years but received newly focused attention in the wake of the George Floyd protests. The city of Knoxville, however, continues to welcome the Sons of Confederate Veterans to its annual Christmas parade, where the Confederate flag is allowed to be displayed.
#8 Louisiana
• Total number of Confederate symbols: 127
• City with the most Confederate symbols: New Orleans (36)
• Number of symbols removed since 1880: 16
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board voted unanimously in June 2020 to change the name of Lee High School. That same year, the Iberville Parish Council voted unanimously to take down a Confederate statue that stood for more than 100 years; the statue had featured the inscription “The principles for which they fought live eternally.”
In March 2022, New Orleans renamed Robert E. Lee Boulevard as Allen Toussaint Boulevard.
#7 Mississippi
• Total number of Confederate symbols: 153
• City with the most Confederate symbols: Moss Point (17)
• Number of symbols removed since 1880: 15
In June 2022, University of Mississippi officials agreed to relocate a Confederate statue that had been prominently located on the school’s campus to a campus cemetery. The monument was the site of a 1962 riot, which touched off when the first Black student in the university’s history tried to enroll – which resulted in the deaths of two people.
A statue of former Gov. Theodore Bilbo was removed from the state Capitol building in February 2022. Bilbo was a prominent white supremacist and advocate for segregation. Even more recently, in October, a statue of Emmett Till, whose lynching by a white mob in 1955 for supposedly flirting with a white woman sparked the civil rights movement, was unveiled in Greenwood.
#6 North Carolina
• Total number of Confederate symbols: 173
• City with the most Confederate symbols: Wilmington (32)
• Number of symbols removed since 1880: 35
The state Capitol’s 75-foot Confederate monument, featuring a Confederate infantryman standing atop a giant granite pillar, was taken down in June 2020. It had been erected in 1895. The action came on the heels of protesters pulling down two statues of Confederate soldiers near the monument and dragging them through downtown Raleigh. It took three days for workers to remove the 8,500-pound column of granite beneath the statue.
In the same month, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill lifted a moratorium established in 2015 that forbade changing the names of campus buildings and locations.
#5 Alabama
• Total number of Confederate symbols: 175
• City with the most Confederate symbols: Montgomery (45)
• Number of symbols removed since 1880: 15
In Birmingham and Mobile, Confederate monuments were removed amid Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. Alabama’s Confederate Memorial Park in Chilton County houses the state’s sole Confederate Soldiers’ Home, which was in operation from 1902 to 1939. The park also has a Confederate artifacts museum, burial grounds for 300 Confederate soldiers and an on-site library that is managed by the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization. The park has been the subject of calls for defunding.
#4 South Carolina
• Total number of Confederate symbols: 224
• City with the most Confederate symbols: Columbia (39)
• Number of symbols removed since 1880: 4
Following the 2015 murder of eight Black parishioners and a pastor at a church in Charleston, South Carolina’s Confederate flag on the state Capitol lawn was removed. But any momentum to take down further Confederate markers quickly waned. A 2000 bill called the Heritage Act requires a two-thirds vote by South Carolina’s General Assembly to make any changes to building names or monuments. A full one-third of the monuments on statehouse grounds today relate to the Confederacy or segregation.
#3 Texas
• Total number of Confederate symbols: 245
• City with the most Confederate symbols: Austin (12)
• Number of symbols removed since 1880: 70
Petitions throughout Texas in 2020 called for the removal or relocation of dozens of Confederate monuments, including those in Marshall, Texarkana and Austin. The city of Dallas has faced several legal challenges since 2017 over the removal of Confederate markers. In 2019, the city took down an 83-year-old statue of Robert E. Lee only after winning three lawsuits that aimed t- stop the removal. Following a longstanding legal skirmish, the city removed and archived a 65-foot Confederate monument from Pioneer Cemetery Park in 2020.
#2 Virginia
• Total number of Confederate symbols: 279
• City with the most Confederate symbols: Alexandria & Lexington (28 each)
• Number of symbols removed since 1880: 116
Virginia was a central focus of protests that erupted worldwide following the death of George Floyd. Protestors took down monuments to Confederacy President Jefferson Davis and Christopher Columbus.
In June 2020, then Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the removal of a 60-foot monument of Gen. Robert E. Lee that had stood in downtown Richmond for 130 years. The move came amid extensive protests and widespread defacing of the sculpture. Hundreds of photographs taken following extensive graffiti work done on the Lee statue and other Confederate monuments throughout Richmond depicted families, dancers, couples, artists and activists posing in front of the transformed symbols.
On Dec. 12, 2022, the city of Richmond, once the beating heart of the Confederacy, finally removed its very last Confederate monument.
#1 Georgia
• Total number of Confederate symbols: 281
• City with the most Confederate symbols: Atlanta (22)
• Number of symbols removed since 1880: 29
Georgia law prohibits the defacement or removal of monuments in nearly all circumstances. One exception, however, concerns the relocation of a monument to carry out planned construction. Seizing on this loophole, government officials in Athens-Clarke County in 2020 proposed a crosswalk expansion in downtown Athens near the University of Georgia where a contentious monument honoring dead Confederate soldiers has stood since 1872. The location was a lightning rod for protestors, some of whom graffitied the monument and clashed with police. As recently as May 2022, the Georgia Supreme Court heard arguments regarding the protection of Confederate monuments.