A tanker truck carrying gasoline exploded in Cap-Haitien, in northern Haiti early Tuesday. According to local officials, there are at least 60 people dead, dozens more injured, and more than 50 buildings damaged. Officials expect the death toll to rise as the rescue efforts continue.
Local hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of severely burned. Cap-Haitien Mayor Pierre Yvrose said the situation is “critical” and called for additional resources. “We need human resources, and also material resources, namely, serum, gauze, and anything that can be used in case of serious burns,” Yvrose said. In response, Prime Minister Ariel Henry ordered his administration to mobilize field hospitals to the area.
The Prime Minister also tweeted Tuesday, “Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy that the entire Haitian nation is grieving.”
Cap-Haitien is the country's second-largest city.
"The city will need a lot of help to come out of this tragedy, the central government is offering to help but we are waiting to see it," Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said. "We believe we will need more than just the central government, the situation is critical."
Deputy Mayor Almonor said the fuel tanker exploded after it had stopped due to mechanical issues and began leaking. People gathered to collect fuel directly from the truck when the explosion occurred.
Later in the day, Prime Minister Henry visited victims in a local hospital. He wore a hazmat suit as he spoke with the victims. Henry is a physician who was practicing in 2010 following that year’s tragic earthquake. Henry promised more resources for the area as he left the hospital.
The United Nations office in Haiti said it was ready to help the national authorities in its response, and offered its condolences to the families of the victims.
UNICEF sent its condolences to grieving families and will send medical kits for hospitals in Cap-Haitien for the treatment of the burn victims, according to a statement from spokesman Ndiaga Seck.
"UNICEF sympathizes with the pain of grieving families and families whose members have been injured," said Seck in the statement.