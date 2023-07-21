Texas A&M University announced Friday that its president has resigned after a Black journalist’s celebrated hiring at one of the nation’s largest campuses unraveled following pushback over her diversity and inclusion work.
President Katherine Banks said in a resignation letter that she would retire immediately, because “negative press has become a distraction” at the nearly 70,000-student campus in College Station.
Dr. Kathleen O. McElroy is a former New York Times editor who had been selected to revive the school’s journalism department. Her 20-year career at the New York Times included research into the relationship between news media and race, notably in newsroom practices, Pulitzers, obituaries and sports.
A statement released by the A&M system suggested McElroy “was a victim of ‘anti-woke’ hysteria and outside interference in the faculty hiring process.”
Banks told The Texas Tribune earlier this month that pushback had surfaced over McElroy’s hiring because of her work on race and diversity in newsrooms.
The Rudder Association, which describes itself as a collection of Texas A&M students, former students, faculty and staff who are “dedicated Aggies committed to preserving and perpetuating the core values and unique spirit of Texas A&M,” has acknowledged complaining about McElroy’s hiring to the school administrators.
“TRA believes that a department head should embrace the egalitarian and merit-based traditions that characterize Texas A&M’s values, rather than the divisive ideology of identity politics,” the group wrote last week.
McEloy’s original job offer, which was celebrated on campus with a “signing party,” was later changed from a tenure-track position to a five-year role, then to a one-year job from which she could be fired at any time.
McElroy, a 1981 Texas A&M graduate, declined the changes and the job offer, deciding instead to stay on as a professor at the University of Texas.
The backlash over McElroy’s hiring comes as Republican lawmakers across the U.S. are targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs on college campus. That includes Texas, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in June that dismantles program offices at public colleges.
At a meeting with university faculty on Wednesday, Banks said she was not involved in the contract offer changes. The faculty then voted to set up a panel to investigate the matter.
José Luis Bermúdez, interim dean of the Texas A&M College of Arts and Sciences, has also announced he would leave his position and return to his job on the faculty. McElroy said Bemudez had warned her about mounting “hysteria” about diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas A&M and advised her to stay on at Texas.
McElroy did not immediately respond to requests for comment by AP News Friday, but she told the Tribune that she felt, “damaged by this entire process” and that she believed she was “being judged by race, maybe gender. And I don’t think other folks would face the same bars or challenges.”