America imprisons many more of its citizens than any other developed nation, with men comprising most of the incarcerated.
But the rate of growth for female imprisonment has been twice as high as that of men since 1980, according to The Sentencing Project, which estimates that 976,000 women are currently under the supervision of the criminal justice system.
The nonprofit documented a 525% increase in women’s imprisonment in America between 1980 and 2021; the vast majority are Black.
“As this year marks 50 years since the United States began its dramatic increase in imprisonment, it is clearer than ever that our criminal legal system is not working,” Amy Fettig, executive director of The Sentencing Project, said in a statement. “The continued overcriminalization of women and girls does nothing to improve public safety but needlessly destroys lives, families and communities.”
In 2021, The Sentencing Project reported that the imprisonment rate for Black women – at 62 per 100,000 – was 1.6 times the rate of imprisonment for white women – at 38 per 100,000. Hispanic women were imprisoned 49 per 100,000 or 1.3 times the rate of white women.
Additionally, 58% of women in state prisons have a child under 18.
While the overall imprisonment of Black and Hispanic women has declined since 2000 and increased for white women over that same period, Black and Native American girls remain more likely to face incarceration than white, Asian and Hispanic girls.
Over one-third of incarcerated girls are held for status offenses, like truancy and curfew violations, or for violating probation.
Statistics were compiled by The Sentencing Project after several reports revealed mass incarceration’s heavy burden on Black women in general.
“The war on drugs treated Black women as if they were just collateral consequences,” said Ashley McSwain, executive director of Community Family Life Services, which serves formerly incarcerated women, during a panel discussion on mass incarceration.
“We were well into this war and this crisis before we realized that women were being affected at alarming rates,” McSwain asserted. “When you arrest a woman … you got her, her three kids, her grandma, an aunt – everybody’s incarcerated when a woman goes to prison. So, the impact is huge, and we never seem to talk about that.”
Three years ago, the National Black Women’s Justice Institute partnered with the Cornell Center on the Death Penalty Worldwide and The Sentencing Project to co-lead The Alice Project, an initiative to end the extreme punishment of women in America and globally.
The group wants to get advocates, researchers, activists and academics to work together to eradicate gender bias in extreme sentences.