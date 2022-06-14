Juneteenth is a celebration of the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the United States that’s historically marked by community events and picnics. And in the wake of June 19 becoming a federal holiday in 2021, many are seizing upon the date as a way of making a quick buck.
Companies and corporations of every size and ilk are jumping on the bandwagon with themed merchandise such as clothing, headbands, signs, kitchen utensils and decorations that capitalize on a miscarriage of justice and affront to humanity that further oppressed an already oppressed people.
“This is what it means to be included in the American mainstream … [and] to be visible in a capitalist society,” said Tameka Bradley Hobbs, historian and board chair of South Florida People of Color, an organization working to build an anti-racist future. “That as a holiday comes online and more people learn about it, they will seek an opportunity to capitalize upon it. If you’ve ever been to a fourth of July sale or Presidents Day sale … at your local grocery store, [then] you have participated in the commercialization of a holiday.”
While some people are rejoicing over the national celebration of Juneteenth since President Joe Biden signed the holiday into law last June – despite opposition from House members – others view it as a move that fell woefully short in achieving true freedom and equality.
“When we tell a complete story of American history, we [see that we] have taken some slow and incremental steps towards freedom for everyone,” explained Hobbs. “Juneteenth gives us a wonderful occasion not only to celebrate but to reflect on the unique journey of Black people here in this country … We know that July 4th was not applicable to Black Americans in the same way that it is to white Americans.”
A holiday, she says, only has meaning when there is storytelling involved to educate people on its significance, especially one like Juneteenth that corporations and non-Black people are now starting to embrace.
“Juneteenth has been celebrated among the Black community, for the most part, since forever,” said Jason Greer, a 17-year labor relations and diversity management specialist. “And it seems like corporate America, after the George Floyd moment, finally caught up to the idea that it’s a thing and now want to do something behind it.”
Gallup, a research and management consulting company, released a survey last June that revealed 62% of Americans either knew little to nothing about Juneteenth. Only 4% of Black Americans were unfamiliar with the holiday compared to 32% of white Americans and 29% Hispanics.
An amalgamation of June 19, Juneteenth commemorates the day U.S. General Gordon Granger informed the people of Galveston, Texas, that all slaves were free, following the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation two years prior.
Historians say church-centered gatherings began taking place thereafter to celebrate the newfound freedom of Black people through prayer, music and fellowship.
“Juneteenth has the most significance for Texas. The emancipation date for Florida was on May 20, 1865,” explained Hobbs who recalls celebrating May Day instead growing up. “I think that as Texas codified the celebration of Juneteenth and it became a brand on itself and people began to migrate into different regions of the country, they took that celebration with them. And so I think that the branding around Juneteenth began to catch on in places where there was not a deep history of the 20th of May celebrations.”
Black leaders and advocates are encouraging intentionality when observing the holiday, as American cities prepare to host festivals, parades, educational events and shows.
That intentionality has come to include calling out corporations looking to market products around a holiday that denounces slave labor and promotes equity, one Houston native told The Miami Times.
“We’re allowed to have lives beyond production and consumption. That’s really the baseline here because everything we do in this country is for production and consumption,” said Maya Ford, founder of FordMomentum!, a Black-owned data firm. “When organizations, whether they’re led by Black persons, Anglo, Asian – I don’t care – capitalize on this idea of ‘freedom’ that still does not exist, (it) rings hollow and I am offended.”
Like Ford, Black Twitter was outraged when Walmart, a multibillion dollar retail and wholesale company, released plastic partyware that reads ‘It’s the freedom for me,’ in addition to showcasing Juneteenth shirts modeled by white women on its online storefront, and specialty ice cream.
“Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence,” Walmart said in an official statement following mockery of its Pan-African merchandise. “However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate.”
“Marketing teams in marketing departments, for the most part, tend to be historically white,” said Greer. “Oftentimes, they’re guessing as to what works and what doesn’t work. It’s just one of those things you cannot afford to keep getting wrong.”
Walmart is being criticized for not using the opportunity and its platform to promote Black-owned brands instead, such as Creamalicious ice cream, which carries the same flavor the supermarket created under its Great Value label and is also sold inside its stores.
Amazon, Dollar Tree and Target are other larger corporations marketing products around the holiday.
Greer explained that employees at these corporations also feel that the mark was missed, with one person informing him that an undisclosed company’s celebration of Juneteenth is not reflected in corporate values nor is it represented in its C-Suite.
“The general feeling that I’m seeing across the board is ‘Thank you for celebrating this, but please understand that if you’re going to champion [the holiday] make sure that you’re championing diversity and inclusion 364 days, even though you choose to celebrate it the one day,’” said Greer.
With the rise in conscious buying, he suggests that anyone wanting to purchase merchandise this holiday while holding companies accountable take advantage of the information age. That means researching company values and reading what employees are saying on sites like Indeed and Glassdoor about the treatment of workers of color.
Buying Black is also the next best thing, especially if vendors are local, says Hobbs.
“Entrepreneurs have the freedom to create new products and they will,” she said. “We can only expect more of this. The question is ‘What are we going to do with our dollars?’”
She suggests finding artisans of color on Etsy, supporting Black-owned businesses on Amazon or even making use of Target’s Black Beyond Measure platform that highlights Black brands in stores.
Ford, who criticized Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday without a national plan for continued freedom, thinks Black people should leverage their consumer power and take a stand by not participating in the holiday’s commercialization.
“[Giving us a federal holiday] is subpar and frankly, it’s sustaining the same mediocrity that we’ve been fighting against for the past 150 years,” she said. “I would prefer that [America] chooses to do something more meaningful than trying to sell on the backs of slave labor.”
Black people, she said, hold the power to dismantle or uphold white supremacy, so Juneteenth shouldn’t be about whether or not Blacks get a federal holiday but more so about questioning if freedom has led to genuine racial equity.
“African Americans do things that they don’t realize actually promote capitalism,” said Ford. “We uphold what oppresses us. We do that in part for a lot of reasons, but we can make better decisions about where we put our values.”