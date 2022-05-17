Ten innocent lives were cut short May 14 after a racially motivated mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. Some were described by family as model citizens who would give the very clothes off their backs if it meant helping someone in need, while others were pillars in their respective families and in the community.
Ruth Whitfield, 86
A mother of four and member of the Durham Memorial A.M.E Zion Church. Her son, Garnell Whitfield, is a former Buffalo Fire Department commissioner.
Pearl Young, 77
A Buffalo Public School District teacher, mother of three and missionary. She ran a food pantry in Central Park for the past 25 years.
Katherine Massey, 72
A former writer for The Buffalo News and The Challenger News who occasionally wrote about gun control.
Heyward Patterson, 67
A deacon at State Tabernacle Church of God in Christ. He often drove people without transportation to the Jefferson Avenue Tops supermarket every weekend.
Celestine Chaney, 65
A grandmother, single mother and breast cancer survivor. She was with her sister shopping for ingredients to make a beloved dessert, strawberry shortcake.
Geraldine Talley, 62
A mother of two, avid baker and aunt. She was shopping with her fiancé on Saturday.
Aaron Salter, 55
The store security guard and a retired Buffalo police officer, he has been hailed as a hero for opening fire on the gunman in an attempt to stop the mass shooting.
Andre Mackniel, 53
A brother, uncle and father of a 3-year-old boy celebrating his birthday over the weekend. He was at the supermarket buying a birthday cake.
Margus Morisson, 52
A school bus aide, stepfather and sneaker collector who worked diligently to provide for his disabled wife. He was out buying snacks for a movie night with family.
Roberta Drury, 32
A sister who dedicated her time to helping her brother through leukemia treatment and assist her family in running The Dalmatia restaurant.
Zaire Goodman, 20, Jennifer Warrington, 50, and Christopher Braden, 55, were injured but survived the shooting.