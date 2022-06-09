After almost a year of private interviews, reviewing emails and text messages and collecting documents, the House January 6 Committee will be opening public hearings tonight in prime time, 8 p.m. Eastern. The hearings will be carried on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox Business and PBS, on television, online, and streaming applications. Fox News will cover the hearings "as news warrant" throughout the night.
The panel is expected to detail President Donald Trump’s public campaign to “Stop the Steal” and the behind closed-door pressure he put on the Department of Justice to reverse his election loss, despite all of the failed court cases and his own attorney general declaring there was no fraud on the scale to tip the results in his favor.
The hearing will feature two live witnesses, Caroline Edwards, a U.S. Capitol police officer and the first law enforcement member injured by rioters on the West Front plaza, and Nick Quested, a filmmaker who accompanied those who breached the building and captured the chaotic scene.
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wy., will make opening statements and the panel will also show videotaped depositions from senior Trump White House, campaign and administration officials.
The committee also includes Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Elaine Luria, D-Va., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
The Republican leadership attempted to place Jim Jordan and Jim Banks on the committee, but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rejected them claiming they would impede the investigation. The two Republicans, Cheney and Kinzinger, were among the handful of representatives who crossed party lines to vote for the second impeachment of President Trump.
There are a total of six planned public hearings, according to committee aides, but only the date and time of the next two have been released -- June 13 and 15 at 10 a.m.
The hearings are expected to introduce Americans to a cast of players, some well-known, others elusive, and how they were involved in plans to reverse the election outcome.
The public will learn about former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and the 2,000-plus text messages provided to the committee giving a glimpse of the campaign to keep Trump in office. The hearings also will feature John Eastman, a law professor who concocted the failed scheme to convince Vice President Mike Pence to halt the certification on Jan. 6.
Lawmakers have also been subjects of the probe, including House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who refused the committee’s subpoena for testimony. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who urged her father to call off the rioters, appeared privately before the committee.
The Justice Department has arrested and charged more than 800 people for the violence that day.
After the hearings, the committee is expected to release a report with recommendations in September.