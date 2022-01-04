The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the life span of Black men by an average of three years and has robbed Hispanic men of about 2.5 years, according to the latest information from health officials.
Black women have seen a more than two-year reduction in their average lifespan because of the pandemic. In contrast, Hispanic women fared better by losing slightly less than their African American peers.
The life expectancy for white men and women decreased by just over one year.
The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) noted that its Vaccine Monitor found that more than 7 in 10 U.S. adults (72%) now report being at least partially vaccinated.
According to the foundation’s report, similar shares of Hispanic (73%), Black (70%), and white (71%) adults now report having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
That marks a change from earlier in the vaccination effort, when Black and Hispanic adults were much less likely to report being vaccinated than white adults, reflecting other data showing that people of color make up a disproportionate share of recent vaccinations.
“KFF’s analysis of state data on vaccination rates by race and ethnicity suggests that, when looking at people of all ages including children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, white people continue to be vaccinated at higher rates than either Black or Hispanic people, although those gaps have narrowed over time,” the researchers wrote.
KFF identified the delta variant, surges in cases, and increased hospitalizations and deaths as the primary motivator for the recent uptick in vaccinations.
The researchers also noted other factors playing minor roles in the uptick in vaccinations, like full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine and an increase in vaccine mandates.
The most significant increases in vaccine uptake between July and September were among Hispanic adults and those ages 18-29, and similar shares of adults now report being vaccinated across racial and ethnic groups (71% of white adults, 70% of Black adults and 73% of Hispanic adults).
KFF found significant gaps in vaccine uptake by partisanship, education level, age and health insurance status.
Research revealed that 90% of those identified as Democrats had received at least one dose, while 52% of Republicans point to the booster shots as a reason to distrust the science behind the vaccines.
Researchers from various groups have acknowledged that the coronavirus has spotlighted the majority of racial and ethnic inequities in access to health.
According to KFF researchers, Black people have received smaller vaccinations shares than their shares of cases, deaths and the total population in more than half of states reporting data.
For instance, in Washington, D.C., Black people represent 45% of those who received at least one dose, but they make up 56% of COVID cases. Black Americans comprise 46% of the District of Columbia’s population but 71% of all COVID deaths.
Approximately 49% of white individuals in D.C. have at least one dose, and they comprise just 19% of COVID cases. Meanwhile, while D.C.’s white population stands at 41%, the death rate from COVID among white people remains 13%.
Vaccination rates among Black Americans by state continue to raise alarms.
Multiple states, including Vermont, Utah, South Dakota, New Hampshire, Idaho and Hawaii, report that just 1% of their Black population has received a COVID vaccine. Alaska, Iowa, Maine and New Mexico, report just 2% of a vaccinated Black population
The highest vaccines among Black Americans are reportedly in D.C. at 45%, Mississippi at 38% and South Carolina at 22%.
“The reason why Black and brown Americans had low uptake of vaccines early in the rollout is that they could not get one even if they wanted to,” Dr. Ebony J. Hilton, a critical care anesthesiologist at the University of Virginia and founder of GoodStock Consulting LLC, tweeted.
Hilton has loudly denounced things like quick reopenings, anti-vaxxers and reckless gatherings during the pandemic.
“The CDC guidelines were pro-white in design. Prioritization is defined along the lines of age and employment and not risk,” Hilton wrote.
She repeatedly has asked the CDC about changing protocols when it comes to booster shots.
“How are we not repeating this same injustice in the face of racial health disparities as it pertains to boosters? As a result, Black Americans die at younger ages, higher rates, and have already lost three years of life expectancy,” Hilton asserted.
“Race is an independent risk factor … this will be a stain on the history of America,” she added. “It is inexcusable, and we, the medical community, and the CDC have to account for our contribution.”
Of individuals who have received their first COVID-19 dose since June 1, 39% reported that the increase in cases due to the delta variant was why they got vaccinated. Thirty-eight percent said they were concerned about the crowding of local hospitals and intensive care units, 36% said they knew someone who became seriously ill or died from COVID, and 35% responded that they wanted to participate in activities that require vaccination. (Multiple reasons were given for seeking vaccination.)
Some still unvaccinated said they don’t believe the vaccines can prevent them from contracting the virus, so why bother?
However, medical science shows that while vaccines cannot prevent the virus from entering a person’s body, the shots are designed to help fight off serious illness and death.
Others who oppose the vaccines cite the seemingly rapid development of the doses.
“They weren’t rushed,” noted Dr. Tom Frieden, a former CDC director. “mRNA technology has been researched for more than 20 years. We’re fortunate that it works extraordinarily well for the virus that causes COVID, and it may also work for other viruses, such as influenza, in the future.
“The reason we see alarming rates of hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. is because many people are still unvaccinated,” he continued. “Booster shots may help some people, but our biggest challenge is vaccinating those who haven’t gotten their first shot.”