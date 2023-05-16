Almost a year to the day after the May 14, 2022, mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, N.Y., targeting Black shoppers, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of victims by the Social Media Victims Law Center, the Law Office of John V. Elmore and the Giffords Law Center.
The suit names several social media companies including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Amazon (owner of Twitch). It alleges that the shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, wasn’t raised to be racist but was radicalized “by racist, antisemitic, and white supremacist propaganda recommended and fed to him by the social media companies whose products he used.”
According to plaintiffs, the social media companies not only failed to monitor and remove content that incited violence and hatred, but they utilized algorithms to maximize Gendron’s engagement, “then pushing him to progressively more extreme content over time.”
The lawsuit, filed Friday, further states that the shooter had a history of making racist and violent statements on social media, which should have prompted the companies to take action. Instead, they are accused of choosing financial gain over social responsibility.
Several other defendants were named, including Gendron’s parents, Paul and Pamela Gendron, because they “failed to respond to clear red flags that their son was planning to carry out an act of gun violence,” the lawsuit alleges.
Other identified defendants include Vintage Firearms, the retail gun store where Gendron bought the firearm used in the shooting and RMA Armament, an Iowa-based manufacturer of tactical gear.
Attorney John V. Elmore, who is representing the victims’ families, said in a statement about the social media giants, “We believe that these companies have a responsibility to prevent their platforms from being used to spread hate and incite violence. In this case, they failed to do so, and the consequences were tragic.”
The lawsuit seeks to hold the social media companies and all the other defendants accountable for their alleged role in the shooting and to secure compensation for the victims’ families.
This lawsuit comes amid growing scrutiny of social media companies’ role in spreading hate and misinformation. Critics have accused these platforms of not doing enough to curb the spread of dangerous content and of prioritizing profits over public safety.
In response to the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Facebook said, “We do not allow hate speech or content that promotes violence on our platform, and we remove it when we become aware of it. We are committed to working with law enforcement and other organizations to prevent tragedies like this from happening.”
Twitter and Instagram have not yet commented on the lawsuit.
Plaintiffs hope this will send a message to social media companies that they cannot ignore their responsibility to protect their users from dangerous and hateful content. They also hope to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.