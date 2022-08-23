Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended and a state police investigation has launched after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect on Sunday while a third held him on the ground. The video was taken by a bystander.
Two of the officers in the video are deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the third is an officer with the Mulberry Police Department.
The video shows the officers restraining an individual near a curb, appearing to throw punches at the person’s face and kneeing the individual in the side and back.
A woman who is not seen in the video can be heard saying, “Don’t beat him! He needs his medicine!” One officer responds, “Back the f--k up!” while another orders her to get in her car.
The person who posted the video online said her sister witnessed the altercation outside the Kountry Xpress in Mulberry, about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock.
Besides the announced suspensions, Arkansas State Police said the agency would investigate the use of force. State police identified the suspect as Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, S.C.
Worcester was taken to a hospital for treatment Sunday then released and booked into the Van Buren County jail on multiple charges, including second-degree battery, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats, state police said.
Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante told CNN affiliate KHBS that
the suspect was wanted for allegedly threatening a gas station clerk in a neighboring town.
Worcester is white, according to jail booking information, and so are the three officers involved.
Authorities have not released the names of the three officers.
“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” Damante said.
In a statement released Sunday evening, Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory said the community and the department take the matter “very seriously.”
Crawford County jail records show Worcester is being held on $15,000 bond.