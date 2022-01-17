On the commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the son of the slain civil rights leader called the current administration out for their failure to pass either of the voting bills by the holiday.
“You were successful with infrastructure, which is a great thing -- but we need you to use that same energy to ensure that all Americans have the same unencumbered right to vote,” Martin Luther King III said.
The road forward for either the Freedom to Vote Act or the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to pass is being stonewalled by members of the president’s own party, Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona. Last week, during a speech on the Senate floor, Sen. Sinema made it clear she was opposed to creating a carve out in the filibuster to pass these important voting rights bills.
“It’s time for every elected official in America to make it clear where they stand,” President Biden said in a video address Monday. “It’s time for every American to stand up. Speak out, be heard. Where do you stand?”
President Biden was most likely referring to the vote Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had delayed until Tuesday. The vote that is expected to fail and viewed as mostly political theater will give Schumer and the Democrats fuel for fundraising and campaigning into the midterm elections this year.
Vice President Kamala Harris, in an exclusive interview with the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) on Friday, tried to put a hopeful spin on voting rights legislation and other successes of the administration's first year.
The first question posed to the Vice President Harris was about her hope for passage of either the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act or the Freedom to Vote Act.
“We are going to keep on. This is a movement for voting rights. Coretta Scott King said the fight must be fought and won with each generation. This is certainly a moment that we should not have to be in, which is fighting against blatant laws that are designed to target specific communities that obstruct access to the ballot box,” said Harris.
She vaguely referenced the opposition from within her own party, but brought up the rest of the Senate.
“We have a fight in front of us. I will emphasize that there also are 50 Republicans who took an oath to support and defend the Constitution,” Harris said. “I’m not prepared to absolve them of their responsibility to stand in the shoes and in the legacy of the Republicans who, in 2006 in that chamber in the U.S. Senate, voted 98-0 in favor of the extension to the Voting Rights Act.”
Also, during the conversation moderated by NNPA CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., Harris brought up the recently passed Infrastructure Bill and the stalled Build Back Better bill. There were several provisions within the Infrastructure Bill that she wanted to emphasize. The bill allocates $90 billion for public transit.
“African American workers are four times more likely to take public transit than white workers,” she noted, going on to talk about how funding would put more buses on various lines.
Another area of the bill she was excited to speak about was funding for high speed broadband, not just to make it available but also affordable. She said that about 30% of Black children live in a residences without access to broadband internet. She noted that with the inability to access high speed internet has Black children’s education back during school closures resulting from the pandemic.
She also spoke about the new National Roadway Safety Strategy program, which is looking to give $6 billion to local and state governments to improve street level safety.
The Vice President said, “It’s about funding for local communities for better streetlights, ensuring crosswalks are safe. We’re talking about the elderly, the mother with the stroller, the father with the stroller – people given enough time to cross the street. It’s a very big thing when you talk about the quality of life and when you live in communities where they rely on public streets to walk to church, to get the kids to school, to get them to the bus stop.”
Asked about the success of the first year of the Biden-Harris administration, the Vice President pointed to the current vaccination rate, with some 200 million Americans fully vaccinated and another 75 million having gotten a booster shot. She also mentioned the 6 million new jobs created and the unemployment rate being at 3.9%.
She also lauded the provision from the American Rescue plan that launched the child tax credit checks that have been shown to have reduced Black childhood poverty by 40%, although those monthly checks just ended.
Vice President Harris also spoke about an event she held at the White House concerning the maternal health crisis. One of the issues she was particularly interested in addressing is Black maternal mortality, where Black women are four times more likely to die in childbirth.
She wanted to focus on training of medical professionals, especially as a way to combat racial bias that pervades the medical profession.
“The training community would be doulas and midwives who understand and know communities and who will give dignity to the families they serve,” Harris explained.
She continued,“Another issue that disproportionately affects African American women is fibroids. Again, I’m talking fibroids inside the White House and what we need to do to address particular health needs of Black women in connection to what they do as wives, mothers, grandmothers, and leaders in the community.”