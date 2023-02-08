As the 118th U.S. Congress continues to outline its broad agenda for the next two years, there remain several key issues that Black Americans want to see addressed.
Last year’s signing of the Emmett Till Antilynching Act and the Respect for Marriage Act – which protected interracial marriage – were historic pieces of legislation, but Black voters don’t want Congress to rest on its laurels.
A December poll of Black voters revealed that Black Americans want the government to do more to fight white supremacy. The FBI helped underscore that need recently when it issued a report noting that hate crimes disproportionately target Black Americans.
With mass shootings continuing at a record pace, gun control remains a hot-button issue for much of Black America.
Further, many Black voters hope Congress will pass a comprehensive voting rights package, whether that’s in the form of the Freedom to Vote Act, or the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The former would expand mail-in, early voting and automatic voter registration, while the latter would restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
And, following the brutal murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis, Tenn., police officers, Black Americans have continued to voice outrage over the failure of lawmakers to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. While the bill has twice passed the House, the measure has stalled in the Senate – despite a Democrat majority there.
The legislation would end qualified immunity, which many believe would greatly curtail the type of police behavior that led to the deaths of Nichols, Floyd and many other Black Americans.
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus met with President Joe Biden last week to discuss legislative priorities for 2023, including the George Floyd bill.