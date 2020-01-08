Young, Black and Dead
Miami Times photo illustration

Featured collection of stories in memory of the Black youth whom were taken away too soon

Senior Staff Writer

Penny Dickerson is a journalist who recently returned from an Africa sojourn. Her editorial focus is human interest, healthcare, arts & culture. She is a recipient of multiple journalism fellowships.

emane@miamitimesonline.com

Eman Elshahawy joined The Miami Times in November 2019 as the multimedia content producer. Eman graduated from the University of Florida in Summer 2019, where she earned a B.S. in journalism from UF's College of Journalism and Communications.

Load comments