STERLING ELISWORTH ‘STAR’ SAUNDERS, 71, died February 17 in Freeport, Grand Bahama. ‘Star’ was born in Bimini, Bahamas, and resided in Miami, Florida, for most of his adult life. He graduated in the class of 1967 from Miami Northwestern Senior High and was an alumnus of FAMU.
Sterling was a faithful member of the Church of the Incarnation and a former employee of The Miami Times as an Advertising Sales Associate. Survivors include Shirley Ritchie of Bimini and Laura Stevens of Jensen Beach, FL; sister-in-law, Dorothy ‘Dah-Dah’ Saunders of Miami; and many sorrowful family members and friends. Service Saturday, March 6 at Anglican Church, Our Lady and St. Stephen’s, Bailey Town, Bimini. Final Arrangements entrusted to Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home.
