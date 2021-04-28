ADRIAN K. FULLER SR

63, retired, died April 21. Survivors includes: wife: Adrienne; son: Adrian Jr. (Jania); grandchildren: Adrian III and Austin; sisters: Joan, Marcia; brothers: Lonnie and Robert. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m.,  Friday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Sanford, FL. Graveside service 11 a.m., Saturday at Evergreen Municipal Cemetery in Sanford, FL.

