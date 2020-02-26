ALBERTA LOVE SPARKS

87, retired teacher, Miami-Dade County Public Schools died February 24. Survivors include her husband, Louis Sparks; daughters, Debra (Rick) Thomas, Kathy Harris, and Maria (Eldred) McCoy; son, Louis (Keisha) Sparks, II; sister, Gwendolyn (Rollie) Kimbrough; eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren and other relatives. Viewing 6-8 p.m., Friday at St. James AME Church, Miami, FL. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at the church.

