ALBERTHA MARTIN RUFF

108, retired educator for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died July 26 at Jackson North Hospital. Survivors include her sons: Sheldon Ruff, Milner Ruff, Norval Ruff (Joy), and Averell Ruff; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 9 - 10 a.m., Saturday at Soul Saving Station Church located at 1880 Washington Avenue; Opa-locka, FL., followed by service 10 a.m., Saturday at the Church.

